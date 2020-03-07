Israel's attack on Palestinian bread | Jerusalem

On the rare occasions when the Israeli authorities grant me permission to visit Jerusalem, my mother always insists that I bring her a stack of "ka & # 39; ak al-Quds,quot; (ka & # 39; ak from Jerusalem).

Ka & # 39; ak is an ovular bread covered with a generous layer of sesame seeds. It is widely available throughout Palestine and also in Ramallah, where we live. But for most Palestinians, the ka & # 39; ak of Jerusalem is a unique delicacy. Like my mother, I also ask friends who have the opportunity to visit Jerusalem to bring me lots of ka & # 39; ak al-Quds, not only because it tastes particularly good, but because It carries with it a part of the cultural history of Jerusalem.

%MINIFYHTML9d7f0333c06a1b3d92c6cfc0693d7e3811% %MINIFYHTML9d7f0333c06a1b3d92c6cfc0693d7e3812%

On February 19, Israeli police raided and closed a 60-year-old Palestinian bakery and arrested its young owner, Nasser Abu Sneina. Anyone wandering the neighborhoods of the Old City It is likely that you have passed through this old bakery and enjoyed the warm aroma of the baked bread that emanates from it. It is near the Bab Hutta neighborhood, which was a central location during the Palestinian protests of 2017 against Israeli surveillance measures.

The Israeli authorities alleged that the bakery was closed because it did not meet the requirements. health standards However, many Palestinians say the bakery was attacked simply because it distributed bread to the faithful who were heading to the al-Aqsa mosque.

The ka & # 39; ak of Jerusalem and the bakeries that sell it are – partly – Palestinian identity symbols of the city. A Palestinian bakery that distributes ka & # 39; ak to the faithful on the way to the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a threat to the Israeli authorities because it is an open manifestation of Palestinian solidarity. It shows that the Palestinians not only remain in the heart of the city, but are also willing to empower each other in the face of Israeli oppression.

They remind the world, and the Israelis, that Jerusalem is a Palestinian city.

This is the real reason why Abu Sneina's bakery, and many other establishments like this one, have been forced to close by the Israeli authorities..

Plus from 50 stores they were forced to close in Jerusalem in recent years as a result of financial pressures and constant movement restrictions that make managing a business a challenge.

The closure of this bakery was only the last chapter of the largest systematic assault against the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem in general and specifically in the Old City. Israel is trying to force all Palestinians to go out using various methods, from making their daily lives unbearable with the ubiquitous presence of armed soldiers to allowing settlers to take over the city, quarter by quarter.

Palestinians in Jerusalem live with the constant threat of records of humiliating bodies, house evictions, retirement of residence or assault by Israeli settlers or Israeli forces. – either police or army.

Especially in the Old City, in addition to the manifest aggressions of the occupation, such as arbitrary arrests, superfluous prosecutions, movement restrictions and unfair business closures, Palestinians. they are forced to navigate a bureaucracy designed solely to give legal support to attempts to expel them.

The Israeli authorities require that Palestinian establishments acquire a wide range of permits and documents to remain in business. For many Palestinian businessmen, however, it is too expensive. and hard to get these documents.

The unreasonable pressures exerted on Palestinians residing in Jerusalem sometimes reach such high levels that they are forced to do things that people from other parts of the world will find hard to believe.

Last month, for example, a Palestinian man living in Jerusalem demolished his own house following an order from the Israeli municipality. He took the matter into his own hands because he wanted to avoid the exorbitant costs he would face if he allowed the municipality itself to carry out the demolition.

Israel will do everything possible to expel the Palestinians from Jerusalem because of the importance of the city to the Palestinian struggle: it not only has religious value, but it is the historical, cultural and political epicenter of Palestinian life.

The 2017 decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to declare Jerusalem The capital of Israel and moving his country's embassy there provided significant political support to Israeli claims that the city belongs to them.

However, Israel knows that it cannot declare Jerusalem solely as an "Israeli city,quot; while the Palestinians continue to live there and keep the Palestinian identity of the city alive. From the spice and candy stores scattered throughout the Old City, to the old cassette store that has been open since 1973, to the sound of Palestinian children laughing in the alleys, Jerusalem remains a Palestinian city.

This is the reason why Israeli authorities are targeting bakeries such as Abu Sneina.

We, the Palestinians, are not being expelled from our ancestral lands and cities through demolitions, settlements, arbitrary revocation of residence permits or bullets only. We are also being expelled by a systematic effort to make it impossible for us to exercise our own ways of life in our own country. Israel is trying to erase Palestinian culture and identity from the streets, bazaars, bakeries and restaurants.

This has been going on for a long time. Ein Kerem, for example, was once a Palestinian village in Jerusalem. Today, it is mainly the home of upper-class Israelis. Going through it feels like going through an Israeli settlement, not a Palestinian village.

Of course, Israel knows that it cannot erase the entire history and tradition of Jerusalem. So, sometimes he tries to appropriate aspects of Palestinian culture as his own.

That is why falafel is now sold as Israel's national snack, even though the dish is older than the state. And this is the reason why restaurants all over the world have "Israeli shakshuka,quot; and "Israeli tabulation,quot; in their menus.

For external observers, the labeling of an old Palestinian dish as "Israeli,quot; or the closure of a bakery for reasons of "health and safety,quot; It may seem trivial problems.

However, for us Palestinians, these actions are not separate from house demolitions, displacements, illegal detentions and curfews. They simply represent a different part of the occupation: they are attempts to erase our culture, our way of life, our cities and streets alongside our physical bodies.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

