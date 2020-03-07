Is the game over for Mahathir Mohamad from Malaysia? The | Democracy

%MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f511% %MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f512%

It has been described as the Malaysian Political Game of Thrones: a fortnight of mind-blowing political turmoil, triggered by the resignation last week of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 94, after his coalition collapsed.

After being reinstated as interim prime minister by the king, Mahathir seemed ready to form a new government that could have set aside his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim. But in a short time, Mahathir and Anwar joined once again in an attempt to form a new government, only to find themselves abroad looking for someone else, Muhyiddin Yassin, swore as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

%MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f513% %MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f514%

Muhyiddin is backed by the National Organization of the Malays (UMNO), scandal scandal, the same party that Mahathir overthrew in the 2018 elections amid anger over what is known as the 1MDB scandal.

%MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f515% %MINIFYHTML0854cbe0ed4688310104ce7ffcdbc2f516%

Syed Saddiq, who was cabinet minister in the Mahathir government, said that what we are seeing in Malaysia is the formation of an "illegitimate backdoor government."

"The fact that without Dr. Mahathir's knowledge that his own colleagues decided to work together with the well-known world kleptocrats to form a backdoor government and bring down the democratically elected government of Pakatan Harapan, I think it is a truly sad day for Malaysian democracy, "said Saddiq.

Mahathir has been accused by some of creating political turmoil in Malaysia, by failing to fulfill his promise to deliver power to Anwar. Without a clear timeline established for succession, many believed that Mahathir would not keep his promise.

But Saddiq said there was an agreement to hand him over.

"There was an agreement to leave space for Dr. Mahathir to govern and then, when the time was right, to hand over power to Anwar, and the agreement was after APEC," Saddiq said.

"If Mahathir really was crazy about power, he could simply have remained the prime minister … Instead, he resigned, his moral conscience is clean and he still struggled to ensure that the democratically elected government remains in power because of the people,quot; he added.

In this week's special interview, Deputy Syed Saddiq defends Malaysian political colossus Mahathir Mohamad.

Source: Al Jazeera