Is it time for Saturday Night Live to get rid of Pete Davidson?

It's time to Saturday night live get rid of Pete Davidson? This is the question in the minds of many people after Pete's explosive interview with Charlamagne tha God, where he indicated that he became the target of jokes in the long and nocturnal comedy show. While Pete had nothing but kind words for Lorne Michaels (probably the only reason she is still on the show), she had less than stellar things to say about her castmates. Not many people can casually treat their workplace and talk badly about their co-workers and keep their jobs, and many say it's time for Pete to leave.

Speaking to Charlamagne, Pete Davidson said the following words about Saturday Night Live (SNL)

Here's the thing: I personally think I should end that program because they make fun of me on it. I have a strange feeling in that building where I don't know what team they are playing for, really. If I'm the joke or I'm in the joke.

Comments on Pete's weather on Saturday Night Live start around 30 minutes. The video must have a time stamp for you and it starts with Pete praising Adam Sandler and supporting his award-winning film. Uncut Gems

In the next edition of March 16, 2020, OK! magazine, a source close to the situation offered details about what is happening behind the scenes in SNL. The source declared the following upon departure.

"Pete does not contribute much to writing, however, he is the only one who does a star treatment." Lorne Michaels allocates more free time than anyone. The atmosphere on the set is cold every time it is close and improves when it leaves. Pete has a pretty comfortable concert, so his co-stars don't understand all the negativity. The chances of him staying another season seem very slim, and honestly, they wouldn't be very sorry if he left. "

During Pete's interview, he had extremely kind words for the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, even referred to him as a father figure.

Could it be that Lorne Michaels has extended such kindness towards Pete by letting him stay in the program, giving him time to go into rehab and letting him work on other projects because he is really trying to help him?

Lorne Michaels has seen many of the stars of the show reach a tragic end: Chris Farley, John Belushi and Chris Farley are just a few. Could it be that he is trying to help Pete Davidson help himself? But is Pete's behavior hurting his co-stars and the show?

Is it time for Pete Davidson to leave? What you think?



