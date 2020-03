There are more and more reports of attacks by ISIL fighters in northern Iraq as the group takes advantage of an uncertain security situation.

In January, the Iraqi Parliament requested that foreign troops be expelled after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike.

%MINIFYHTML9233881db16215d8682dfeb96bd3212811% %MINIFYHTML9233881db16215d8682dfeb96bd3212812%

Simona Foltyn, from Al Jazeera, met villagers in northern Iraq who have been left alone to defend themselves.