Interview with Andre Gomes: the remarkable path of the Everton midfielder towards the recovery of an ankle injury | Soccer news





Everton midfielder Andre Gomes talks about his return from an injury

The term is extraordinary.

It was only 112 days between the time Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered that shocking ankle injury while playing against Tottenham at Goodison Park in November, until the day he returned to the first team field at Arsenal on last month.

Of all the moments of his recovery period, the lonely days of rehabilitation work, physical pain and mental struggle, were the events of the penultimate day of his recovery the most emotional.

"I was more emotional the day before the Arsenal game," Gomes explains.

"It was the day I talked to the manager and he asked me how I felt in the week. I was really excited when the team list came out and I was on that list. I went back to doing the normal things: traveling with the team, staying in the hotel, spending time with the boys and preparing for game day, so it was very, very emotional the day before.

"When I was in the field against Arsenal I felt happy, I enjoyed it. It was a great fight, but I came back and I knew I had 30 minutes to do my best."

Gomes has returned to action to play twice from his horrible leg

There were so many critical factors that played their part in this remarkable recovery. It began in those distressing first moments on the lawn of Goodison Park, when club doctor John Hollingsworth treated the affected player, twisting his ankle in the best possible position.

"It was really important what he did first because he was suffering," Gomes continues. "So, once he did what he did, he put my ankle in the right position, it was really good because as long as I stayed in that position it couldn't get worse for me in terms of pain. Once I got to the hospital it was easier to do everything and prepare for surgery. "

Incredibly, Gomes did not take oxygen during the period he was treated in the field.

The Portuguese was taken off the field by medical staff in November.

"I was so upset that I didn't want anything. Basically, what they gave me was trying to keep calm, with some pain relievers, but I was already in pain. It was very difficult for me mentally."

"Obviously I was feeling pain, but I had a lot of adrenaline from the game and what happened at the same time. So I just wanted to go straight to the hospital and see what could happen next."

People close to the player suggest that his mental approach to rehabilitation has been crucial for his rapid return. Gomes took some time early on his trip to clear his head.

"Well, the first two weeks before taking out the stitches and the cast, I couldn't do anything," he adds.

Gomes quickly settled after coming as a substitute against Arsenal.

"I was waiting for everything to calm down, making sure there were no infections or anything. I remember the first four days that I completely avoided the phone. I was trying to have time to process all the things that happened. I was thinking," Well, now I have this , I can't be worse than right now, so what will happen tomorrow, the next day, next week. "

"From that moment of three or four days when I took the time to understand what really happened, I knew what I could do to return."

So, did you undertake a form of meditation during that time?

"Yes, a little. Basically I needed that time for me. Even with friends and physicists around me, who were really important at that stage, I needed time for myself where I didn't ask many questions or spend time thinking too much."

The role of Everton medical staff cannot be underestimated. Gomes maintained a constant dialogue with those responsible for ensuring that his recovery was as smooth as possible. There were times when I needed peace of mind.

"I remember talking to Danny (Donachie), our physio boss, when I took out the stitches and took off the cast. I had all the questions for that day. I was really excited to see what my ankle and foot looked like. And that moment was A little difficult for me.

"That was the main point of thinking: & # 39; Ok, I don't like how my foot looks right now, what's going on? & # 39; I was given all the confidence that was really important. I got answers for all the questions I needed. I knew what I had to do and wanted to come back as quickly as possible, so I limited myself to the limit every time. "

The lonely days of running, to strengthen the ankle, were made in his native Portugal, where the weather was warmer than a winter on the banks of the Mersey.

Gomes quickly thanked Everton fans and the world of football in general.

"I was in Portugal for a few weeks and when I returned in early January I wanted to be able to go to the field to do some work," says Gomes.

"I reached that goal and from that moment it was a case of seeing when the next step was, & # 39; when can I join my teammates? & # 39; and after another week I was with my teammates. I felt good, sometimes I felt weird things, but that was normal. It was almost week to week, to see how I felt. "

So how does the 26-year-old trust his ankle, now that he has made two Premier League appearances since the injury?

"I trust that because it's in the right place. It's like having a new ankle, low miles and, in fact, I feel really good. I don't say I feel amazing every day, sometimes it's hard, but I feel confident and He built that trust throughout the rehabilitation.

"That was one of the questions when I had problems in the first few weeks. What will happen as soon as I am ready to return? What will the first tackle be like? People were telling me that I was building my confidence, and that was really important for the way back to the field. You feel more comfortable every day to do more and more. "

After such a traumatic injury, Gomes has shown incredible determination and spirit to return to action so soon. He also believes he has returned as a different person from the one who was stretched at Goodison Park in November.

"This injury made me learn many things about me. I like the way to be resistant and want something wrong. Everyone has different problems and problems, but I had this problem and I wanted to face the situation and get in shape as soon as possible." Could. I've learned a lot from this trip to come back. "

You can see more in our interview with Andre Gomes on Soccer Saturday.