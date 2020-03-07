Indian Wells announces a series of health and safety measures against coronavirus | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b411% %MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b412%

The organizers of Indian Wells announce a series of health and safety measures for the Masters 1000 tournament that will take place from March 11 to 22.





%MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b413% %MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b414% Ball boys and girls will wear gloves while organizers announce Coronavirus countermeasures at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

%MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b415% %MINIFYHTML166eb25338fad9e32be260fcf51f86b416%

Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will have to handle their own towels on the court and the ball boys and girls will wear gloves while the organizers announce coronavirus countermeasures.

The measures were announced on Friday by tournament organizers, who are offering uncomfortable fans of the coronavirus a refund for this year's event, which will be held from March 11-22, or a credit for next year.

Other precautions include more than 250 hand disinfection stations installed throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In addition to ball children, restaurant and food supply workers will wear gloves just like the volunteers who handle the tickets at the entrances.

The actions include:

More than 250 hand disinfection stations have been placed throughout the facility.

Players must handle their own towel on the court and ball children will not touch or move the player's towels. A chair will be placed at the back of the court so they can place their towel to use during the game

Ball children will wear gloves.

Restaurant workers and food suppliers will wear gloves.

Volunteers who take tickets at the entrances will wear gloves.

The N95 masks are ensuring that first aid and health personnel are prepared for any circumstance that requires their use.

Organized interaction between players and fans will be limited in the tournament.

All common areas in all facilities will be cleaned daily with an antiviral application.

Coordinate with the local hospital and the CDC approved tests for all people with symptoms.

This year's field at the combined ATP and WTA event includes world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.