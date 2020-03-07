In Sloan, the champion of "Jeopardy!" Ken Jennings talks about winning tips

"Nobody knows if they are good at,quot; Danger! "Until they continue,quot; Danger! "" Jennings said. “People are scared (expletive) and rightly so. The longer you are there, you will feel a little more comfortable. "
At home, Jennings watched "Danger!" standing behind his recliner, which was about the same height as the podiums in the production studio. He also used his 2-year-old Rock-a-Stack Fisher-Price toy, without plastic rings, as an improvised doorbell because the diameter of the post coincided approximately with that of the doorbell.
Jennings would watch multiple episodes in a row to develop resistance because "Danger!" Films a week of shows in one afternoon. (Contestants change their outfits between hits). His wife, Mindy, would keep track of him.
"Play to,quot; Jeopardy! "It's not like watching it," Jennings said. "Seeing,quot; Danger! "It seems a quiet and polite experience."
From his practice, Jennings learned that he was responding correctly around 76 percent of the tracks of "Daily Double,quot;, which is higher than average, so he felt comfortable betting large amounts.
He later learned that the "Daily Double,quot; tracks are not placed randomly on the board, which means that contestants could specifically look for those opportunities to take advantage. According to Jennings, "Daily Double,quot; tracks are most often found in the third or fourth row and to the left
"A human physically looks at the game board, reads some clues, sees what kind of clues could be friendly with the,quot; Double Diary "and marks it," Jennings explained. "They are trying to disperse them, but the attempt at randomness is not really randomness."
As for his studies, Jennings adopted a general approach, trying to learn a little about many things or, as he puts it, "a millimeter of knowledge that is one mile wide." Contestants now have access to thousands of old tracks to help them with their preparation, but there was no accompanying database when Jennings was in the program.
He memorized all the presidents in order, along with their years in office, their vice presidents, their first ladies, their opponents and their states of origin. He memorized the 195 world capitals. He doesn't drink alcohol, but he memorized how to make about 20 popular cocktails.
There were a handful of nightmare categories that would cause him problems independently, particularly anything related to hockey, country music or botany. But Jennings tried to launch a broad network with his knowledge of trivia, and hoped for the best. The contestants are not informed of the categories in advance, so there was also an element of luck.
The most effective preparation, however, came from actually being in the program. Jennings discovered that he was improving with each subsequent episode, with the podium on the left side of the returning champion offering a sense of advantage on the local court.
"When you're really there, it's a real melting pot, there's almost nothing you can do to prepare for the pace of the game," said Jennings. "Sixty-one questions in just 22 minutes of play means they get to you so fast."
The more he watched and competed, Jennings became more and more familiar with the rhythms of host Alex Trebek's voice, which helped him determine when to sound. There is a set of lights in the studio that indicate the contestants that they can answer, but Jennings believes that the fastest players follow Trebek's cadence.
"The doorbell is famous for being complicated," he said. "He can't click as soon as he knows. You have to wait for Alex to finish reading the question. At that moment, someone at the judge's table flips a switch and activates the bell. If it sounds early, it is blocked by a fraction of a second. If you sound late, they beat you. There is a very narrow window. "
While in the program, Jennings signed a confidentiality agreement, so he was not allowed to share what happened until the programs were broadcast. He told his wife and his boss, but that was it.
"Every month, I flew to Los Angeles for 48 hours, won 10 shows and an increasingly crazy amount of money, went back home and had to go to work the next day and pretended that I cared," recalled Jennings, who was working as a programmer at that time. “It is strange to have a secret identity. You see why Spider-Man is so messy. "
His winning streak ended up lasting so long (it took 182 calendar days to broadcast the 75 of his games) that new contestants appeared to compete against him while his previous victories were still broadcasting.
"You could see people's faces simply falling," he recalled.
Jennings is glad to have first entered "Danger!" When I was 29 years old. That is the ideal point, he says, because you know "things of the old person,quot; and "things of the young person."
However, regardless of age, there is a secret to memorize information: be interested in it.
"Your memory works well," he said. "If there is something he is forgetting, it is because he does not care. Like someone with a,quot; bad memory "he also knows every word of his favorite song and every athlete on his favorite list. Your memory is fine. If you can get involved in the thing, you will remember. ”