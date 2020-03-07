If Chris Harris Jr. can't cover Tyreek Hill, he could join him in the Chiefs uniform – Up News Info

Chris Harris wants to be paid as corner number 1 while playing in the slot.

Bo, Westminster

Kiz After the Broncos acquired cornerback A.J. Bouye of Jacksonville, Harris took to Twitter professing his love for all things Kansas City, from the safety of Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs to the Oklahoma Joe barbecue. He found out the hard way that John Elway never loved him like the Denver media do. And who could blame Harris for wanting to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champions as a free agent? Hell, if you can't cover Tyreek Hill, you could also join him.

Looks like Nuggets coach Michael Malone reads your column, Kiz. And he decided to show that athlete that only the coach decides if Michael Porter Jr. leaves the Denver bank.

Douglas, the cunning teacher

Kiz After Malone complained about the poor defense of his team, I think we should have seen a DNP coming for Porter in the victory at Charlotte. But let me point out something that I bet Porter also noticed properly. He scored 19 points on the team and added eight rebounds during a decisive home victory over the Hornets in January, and then plays zero minutes when Denver squeals for the same team in March. Hey, if Malone wants to give Porter an example, it's his business. But it is also how a coach can destroy trust with a young player.

Congratulations on your excellent column on the NFL contractual negotiations between owners and players. I am a big football fan, but adding a 17th game to the regular season probably has harmful physical consequences for the players. As a former chief negotiator with the International Service Employees Union, I am disturbed when union leaders ignore the health and safety of their members. But the NFLPA operates differently than most unions. Both owners and the union know they will have "fresh meat,quot; to replace injured players. This creates an unholy alliance, allowing both parties to ignore or simply pay attention to health and safety problems. Do you remember that we barely heard a peep from the owners or the union about concussion problems until it became inevitable? Adding a game number 17 is just repeated behavior of this unfortunate alliance. While long-term veterans understand it, owners hang a carrot in front of low-service players to take advantage of an additional payment. Franchise owners realized the mathematics of how to get a "yes,quot; vote in an unhealthy agreement.

Dennis, go beyond the bottom line

Kiz As someone who loves football, sometimes I wonder: are we loving football to death?

Kiz, you're so wrong about the Nuggets in so many ways, as you usually are with the Broncos. It stinks to have a writer for our teams who obviously doesn't benefit from being an athlete. Recently I saw you do a podcast with professional wrestler Jon Moxley, and although I didn't take a look, I guess you've found your true niche in an ingenious and frivolous sport. Stick to the professional fight!

Peter, piloting & # 39; N cryin & # 39;