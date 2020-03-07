Idlib: Battle on the ground, Battle on airwaves | Turkey

In Listening post this week: the Turkish and Russian media gave their own turn to the battle in Idlib. In addition, travel vloggers with special access in Pakistan.

Idlib: Battle on the ground, Battle on the airwaves

It was a bilateral meeting that came at a tense moment. But it resulted in a ceasefire in Syria, specifically in Idlib in the northwest. However, neither leader in front of the cameras was Syrian.

There was the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the battle of the media to shape global perceptions, Russia has Sputnik, a state-owned media that operates in Turkish, among other languages.

Turkey has TRT World, the state broadcaster with its own story to tell. This conflict, given its various players and proxy goals, has never been easy for strangers to understand.

And the news that now comes from Turkey and Russia, and competing narratives, are not helping.

Taxpayers:

Ragip Soylu – correspondent from Turkey, Middle East Eye

Mahir Boztepe – Editor in Chief, Sputnik Turkiye

Yusuf Erim – General Editor, TRT World

Ilya Yablokov – Professor, University of Leeds

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Nic Muirhead about the "infodemic,quot; of erroneous information about the coronavirus that is becoming viral on social media.

The new image of Pakistan: foreign vloggers who change the name of the country online

Travel vlogging; A subgenre of social networks that generates millions of dollars through billions of clicks, and for some of the countries visited, provides a golden public relations opportunity.

For example, take Pakistan, a country desperate to throw its image as too dangerous for tourists. Enter the influencers; If you subscribe to vloggers like Rosie Gabrielle, Jordan Taylor and Eva zu Beck, you will have seen a very different side of Pakistan.

Much of this content comes with the approval of a government to capitalize on the potential of public relations: white photogenic visitors with large online audiences.

Meenakshi Ravi, from The Listening Post, tells the story behind the makeover on Pakistan's social networks.

Taxpayers:

Ahmer Naqvi – cultural critic based in Karachi

Aneeqa Ali – Travel agent based in Lahore

Eva zu Beck – Travel Vlogger

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari – President, National Tourism Coordination Board

Source: Al Jazeera News