Hundreds attend the service of NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

%MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad11% %MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad12%

HAMPTON, Go. – Three black astronauts joined hundreds of mourners on Saturday at a memorial service for African-American mathematical pioneer and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson.

%MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad13% %MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad14%

Johnson, who calculated the trajectories of rockets and Earth's orbits for NASA's first space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 film "Hidden Figures," about the black aerospace pioneer workers, died on February 24. The age of 101 years.

%MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad15% %MINIFYHTML6d63400f8e03818d3eb10470ef80e5ad16%

More than 700 people attended Saturday's memorial service at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

"I think about the trip he is doing now," said astronaut Leland Melvin. "We can't calculate the speed at which he travels to get to heaven."

Melvin was joined by fellow astronauts Yvonne Cagle and Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space.

Johnson was remembered not only as a pioneer researcher, but also as a faithful church leader and family matriarch.

"Grandma, thanks to you, our world will always be unlimited," said grandson Michael Moore. "And because of you, I have no limits."

His family received a large number of tributes, some of which were read during the service.

Former President Barack Obama, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, called it "hero to millions,quot; in a letter to his family. First lady Melania Trump said she "took our nation to remarkable heights."

Clayton Turner, director of NASA's Langley Research Center, spoke at the service and presented to the Johnson family the flag flying above the center when she died.

US Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, said during the ceremony that she knew Johnson and her second husband, James Johnson, for years before he read Margot Lee Shetterly's book "Hidden Figures,quot; about Johnson's work and his colleagues as "human computers."

"There are few people who fought so well, finished such a difficult course and always kept the faith like Katherine Johnson," Scott said.