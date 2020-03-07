Hines leads Limon to 64-20 victory over Front Range Christian – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3821344c6e0846a80b5fc53422d8200e11% %MINIFYHTML3821344c6e0846a80b5fc53422d8200e12%

Front Range Christian could not beat Limon in the 64-20 loss on Wednesday, February 26.

Sidney Hines led Limón with 13 points scored and also collected four rebounds. Elivia Hilferty helped the effort by contributing nine points.

Front Range Christian has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.