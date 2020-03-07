Hillary Clinton explains how former President Bill Clinton broke Monica Lewinsky's scandal with her daughter, Chelsea

Hillary Clinton leaves no stone on her life in the new Hulu documentary series, Hillary.

In the last episode of the series, former President Bill Clinton decided to talk about his massive 90's relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In the third episode, entitled "The most difficult decision," Hillary talked about her initial reaction to the sex scandal.

The former secretary of state also talked about how they gave the news of the sexual relationship with Lewinsky to her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Hillary said that this is how Bill revealed the truth: "Bill came to the room early one morning, sat on the side of the bed and said & # 39; I have to tell you something, there is a story that will appear in the newspaper that, it's about an intern who worked at the White House, claiming that I had a relationship with her. I was waking up and I had a hard time processing it. I was like, 'What are you talking about? What is this? What do you mean? " He says: "There is nothing, it is not true, he may have been too kind to her, he may have paid too much attention, but there was nothing."

She added: “He stood firm and convinced me. If they could invent something, if they could lie about something, they would be so supportive that they would. ”

Bill also shared his story angle: “I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told him exactly what happened when it happened. I said I feel terrible about it. I said, you know, we've been through a lot in recent years. I have no defense, and this is inexcusable what I did. "

Hillary continued to talk about how they revealed the matter to her daughter, Chelsea Clinton: “I was devastated. I can't believe this, and I can't believe you lied. It was horrible, and I said: ‘If this is going to be public, you have to go tell Chelsea. It was horrible, and he hated hurting his family. We all give life to our luggage, and sometimes we do things we shouldn't do, and what I did was horrible. "

Both Bill and Hill praised Chelsea for the way he handled himself during this painful moment in his family's life.

The parents accompanied Chelsea to therapy together, and many "painful and painful discussions,quot; took place, according to Hillary.



