Highlights and highlights of League Two: Crewe jumps over Swindon on top | Soccer news





David Artell's Crewe is the best in League Two

Crewe took first place in League Two thanks to a victory over Stevenage combined with Swindon's defeat by Forest Green.

The bottom Stevenage had lost seven consecutive league games, and that became eight, with the 15-minute effort of Chris Porter and goals in the second half of Charlie Kirk and Ryan Wintle, which earned Crewe a victory by 3-1.

Charlie Carter's 90-minute effort by Stevenage was a small consolation.

Alex led Swindon in goal difference after the Robins were surprisingly defeated 2-0 at home.

Matt Stevens gave Rovers a fifth minute lead, and the lead was doubled by Ebou Adams at 50 minutes.

Plymouth they are just one point adrift from the leading duo, and they took all three points against the problematic Macclesfield thanks to a goal from Ryan Hardie and two from George Cooper in a 3-0 victory.

Fourth place From Exeter the bad race continued as they took off Waltz. Elijah Adebayo scored twice late in a 3-1 victory after Ryan Bowman had canceled Rory Holden's first game for the hosts.

There were no goals on Whaddon Road, where he was fifth Cheltenham and chasing the game Port vale They canceled each other.

Colchester jumped to the play-off places with a 3-0 complete victory over Carlisle.

All goals came in 19 minutes on each side of halftime, with double Kwame Poku interspersing an effort by Luke Norris.

Northampton fell to seventh after a 2-1 loss by Mansfield. The Shoemakers were reduced to 10 men after only 10 minutes when Sam Hoskins was expelled, and Danny Rose scored the resulting penalty.

Willem Tomlinson secured the points with the second place of Mansfield in the 74th minute, although Harry Smith got on the scoreboard for the hosts with the final act of the game.

Grimsby hit Scunthorpe in the league for the first time since 1990, with headlines of Charles Vernam and Luke Waterfall in the second half obtaining a 2-0 success.

Scunthorpe's afternoon worsened in the 81st minute when substitute Levi Sutton was sent off for a late lunge at Elliott Whitehouse just four minutes after arriving.

Ashley Hunter scored four goals in her last three games with both in From Salford 2-0 success against Bradfordwhile Ricky German scored his first goal for Crawley in a 3-0 victory over Oldham.

The Germans' strike came in the 36th minute, Ashley Nadesan doubled the lead with 20 minutes left and Beryly Lubala added the third from the penalty spot.

Dale Gorman scored the only goal midway through the second half of Newport & # 39; s 1-0 victory over the fight Morecambe Y Leyton Orient defeated Cambridge 2-1.

Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danny Johnson's first half goals put Orient in control and, although Paul Mullin withdrew one with more than 25 minutes left, Cambridge couldn't find a draw.