High school students lead protest resurgence in Chile | News

Antofagasta, Chile – High school students in Chile are leading a resurgence of protests against structural inequality that has shaken the country in recent months.

This week, when a new school year began, many high school students took to the streets instead of returning to lessons organizing marches and other protest actions throughout the country.

"There is a lot of anger and discontent," said Antofagasta High School Student Coordination spokesman Miyaray Jiménez to Al Jazeera during a student march in Antofagasta, a city 1,335 km (830 miles) north of the capital, Santiago .

"For those of us who study in free municipal high schools, the education they give us is terrible," added the 17-year-old.

Along with a review of medical care and the privatized pension system, the country's education system is a priority for protesters and Chileans in general.

The disparity in quality between public and private school education is a key concern, as is the debt of university students.

"We want to take out the education market," Jiménez said.

High school student protests in October sparked mass demonstrations across the country against the country's economic model and structural inequality.

In the last four and a half months, thousands of protesters have been arrested and injured. Repressions and accidents caused by arson, police and military fires have left more than 30 dead.

The protests decreased in size and frequency at the end of December, the beginning of summer vacations in the southern hemisphere, but they are expected to rebound again this month.

The writing was literally on the wall in Antofagasta, where "March is coming,quot; messages began to appear last month among the political graffiti currents in the city center.

High school students lead a multisectoral march in the center of Antofagasta, in northern Chile (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

Students from several local high schools organized sit-ins, strikes, blockades and marches at their schools and joined together to lead wider local marches in the city this week.

Classes were suspended in some places, and the police force of Carabineros took strong measures against student protests, which resulted in dozens of arrests in Antofagasta and elsewhere.

"We cannot normalize the arrests of minors," Patricia Romo, president of the Antofagasta chapter of the national teachers association, told Al Jazeera.

Police also continue to use controversial shotguns that have caused many of the more than 445 documented eye injuries since protests began in October.

A 17 year old in Antofagasta sufferedan eye injury this week during a police offensive against protests, according to National Institute of Human Rights of Chile.

In Mejillones, a city 65 km (40 miles) north of Antofagasta, an 18-year-old boy was beaten, resulting in a total loss of vision in one eye.

"We condemn the repression against our students," Romo said.

& # 39; No answer & # 39;

Two thirds of Chileans believe that protests should continue, according to a recent survey by CADEM, a respected polling company. The approval rating of President Sebastián Pinera is 12 percent.

The government has been implementing incremental reforms for pensions, salaries, medical care and other issues, but they have fallen far short of the social movement and protesters' demands for a system change.

The Pinera government has also been pressuring National Congress will pass a bill to allow military deployment to protect "critical infrastructure."

Arson, looting and destruction of property since October have resulted in billions of dollars in property damage.

During a state of emergency in October, the military deployment resulted in serious human rights violations, including murders.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Piñera said he will decree another state of emergency if he considers it necessary to protect public order.

The repressions are not going to end the protests, according to Ayalen Salgado, 18, spokesman for the National Coordinating Assembly of High School Students.

"People are still on the streets because they know that although the repression has intensified and more repressive laws have been enacted, there has still been no response to what people demand in the streets," Salgado told Al Jazeera.

"What we have achieved beyond that is unity and organization among various sectors," he said.

Across the country, women are preparing for the mass marches of International Women's Day on Sunday and the feminist strike actions the next day.