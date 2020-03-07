Here is how much Baaghi 3 won on his first day

Tiger Shroff returns with another cookie with Baaghi 3. The actor repeated his role as an action hero of the franchise and his fans surely can't keep calm. Attending in large numbers on Friday, the audience approves the third installment, which makes it the largest opening of 2020 so far.

Collecting a total of Rs. 17.50 crore, Baaghi 3 now tops the list as the biggest 2020 starter at the box office so far and the credit goes to Tiger Shroff and his followers. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who joined the franchise after skipping the second part. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger's brother in the movie.

Based on love, family and a lot of drama, Baaghi 3 will have a strong weekend with very little competition at the box office this week. Once the high school exams and the big Tiger fan are finished after being pre-teens, we can see an increase in the number in the coming days.