Has the coronavirus affected you in Colorado? We want to hear from you. – Up News Info

Up News Info wants to hear from the people of Colorado about how they are affected by the coronavirus.

So far, several people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus and others are in quarantine. A private school in Denver closed early on Friday after a possible exhibition. But the ski areas say they are still open after one of those people who tested positive for the virus visited Summit County.

The Post is covering this public health crisis as it develops, and we need your help. We want to hear from health workers, teachers and other affected people. Fill out our form below. (Click here if you cannot see the form).

