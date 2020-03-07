Harmanpreet Kaur expects India & # 39; restless & # 39; be fresh for the final of the Women's World Cup T20 | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLdce208aaa9295ef0b242643d30324a6511% %MINIFYHTMLdce208aaa9295ef0b242643d30324a6512%

Harmanpreet Kaur and his team from India haven't played a game in eight days



The captain of India, Harmanpreet Kaur, expects his team to be cool instead of rusty after eight days without a match reaching the final of the Women's World Cup T20.

They reached the final courtesy of being the winners of the group after their semifinal against England was razed on Thursday, before the rain cleared enough to allow Australia's opponents to beat South Africa five races later the same day. .

India won its four matches in Group A, including a victory over Australia in the first match of the tournament, and Kaur expects an unexpected break before MCG's masterpiece does not adversely affect his team.

"We have not been much outdoors and we failed to play an important game against England," Kaur said.

"We were all in touch and training indoors, but that doesn't give you complete confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good contact and thinking about what they can do for the team."

"We also rest because when you play for a long time, you need a rest."

"Nobody wanted to rest, everyone was so interested, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation."

The prospect of a first win of the T20 World Cup will undoubtedly be a sufficient motivation for the players of India and they hope that acting against an exhausted MCG can also help them rediscover their sharpness of matches a little faster.

"It's a great feeling," Kaur added. "It's the first time we will see 90,000 people in the stadium and we are really positive for that."

"We are used to playing when there are a lot of people around us. Sometimes there is no noise in the stadium, so we must keep an eye on each one of us. It's a great moment."

"Instead of thinking about what is going to bother us, it's just about being there, enjoying the moment and doing our best."

"One thing, we must keep in mind that Sunday is a new day, a new beginning. We have to start from the first ball."

"We have done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning."

