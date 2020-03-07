Hand sanitizer and facial masks banned on eBay to stop rising prices amid fears of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– eBay is taking strong action against sellers that might be trying to take advantage of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In a message sent to sellers on Thursday, the site said it will block new listings and remove current listings that mention coronavirus or sell facial masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.

"We will continue to monitor the evolution of the situation and quickly remove any list that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description," the message said. "These listings may violate applicable US laws or regulations, eBay policies and exhibit unfair pricing behavior for our buyers."

%MINIFYHTML31bc645d90ccaaed165c21faf9b90f9911% %MINIFYHTML31bc645d90ccaaed165c21faf9b90f9912%

The measure coincided with the fact that the California attorney general warned people not to inflate the price of these items, as there are restrictions to do so while California is in a state of emergency.

"It's not an open season," said AG Xavier Becerra. "With Governor Newsom's statement yesterday of a state of emergency throughout California, price increase restrictions have come into effect throughout the state of California."

Many store shelves throughout Southland are empty, with no hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes or masks, but some of those same items can still be found online with very high prices.

"Companies cannot exploit this state of emergency to illegally increase prices and try to gain unscrupulous profits from this emergency," said Becerra. "These price increase restrictions make it illegal for companies to increase the prices of most goods and services by more than 10%."

eBay also has restrictions against listings that make false or non-substantial health claims. The site said it hopes to mitigate false health claims related to the coronavirus by monitoring listings that mention the virus.

"Like many companies, we have been closely monitoring the coronavirus problem as it continues to develop," an eBay representative said in a statement Friday. “As always, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers worldwide. eBay is taking significant steps to quickly block or remove items in our market that make false health claims. We are doing everything possible to ensure that anyone who sells on our platform complies with local laws and eBay policies. "

Buyers who detect related product pages can also inform eBay about the lists for review.