Halle Berry mocks the relationship with distant relative Sarah Palin

Halle Berry shot Sarah Palin recently in response to a Daily Blast Live tweet. Page Six reported that the 53-year-old Oscar winner responded to a tweet Friday night signaling his shared lineage.

And Halle replied: "It may be in the same tree, but it is NOT invited to open-air food." Although Berry apparently does not plan to meet her at a family reunion in the short term, the phrase "guest at outdoor meal,quot; does not apply to Mrs. Palin.

Page six reports that the phrase is often used by black people, and is generally used to refer to accepted and reliable non-black public figures. In 2012, Halle shared that she and Palin were really related during a conversation with Extra reporters.

the John Wick: Chapter 3 The actress told Jerry Penacoli that she and Palin were related. The star claims that someone sent the information randomly one day.

These days, the actress has been working on her career, including her role mentioned above in John Wick: Chapter 3, starring herself and Matrix Alum, Keanu Reeves. Last year, in November, it was reported that Berry really got hurt on the set and had to temporarily postpone filming in order to recover.

It may be in the tree but INT IS NOT invited to the outdoor meal. Https://t.co/aSqgYBZJNK – Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 7, 2020

Action movies generally require a strenuous exercise routine, which would explain Berry's frequent social media posts that show his exercise regime. Usually, their posts involve the personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, and many people really think they are dating.

Some of the images show them very close together, which has generated rumors that they are dating or at least sleeping together. The couple also has no qualms about praising themselves in the ‘Gram, taking into account that they often do so.

Recently, Mr. Thomas shared that he had never met anyone as hardworking and committed as Halle. In response, a fan said they thought they were really in a relationship.

Ad

Halle's romantic story has often been the subject of media headlines, including his affair with Alex Da Kid, Olivier Martinez, Gabriel Aubry, Terrence Howard and Michael Ealy.



Post views:

4 4