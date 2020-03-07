Halle Berry doesn't wear anything in a stunning photo, but the actress is embarrassed for these reasons

Halle Berry has decided to set fire to Instagram with a beautiful black and white photo of herself. The 53-year-old Oscar winner and mother of two children once again chose to share a photo where she has nothing.

In the photo, Halle has long hair falling on her shoulder, and is making a complicated heart sign with both of her hands.

Through his subtitles, he reminded his fans that he is strong and sensitive. She wrote: "Heart in my sleeve."

A fan said: "The most beautiful people carry their hearts in their sleeves and their souls in their smiles." Mark Anthony. "

A critic wrote: "Halle, you forgot to have surgery on your hands, show your real age, and for the Heart in my sleeve, the number of men you've been with is something that a girl could only imagine in her life "🔥"

This supporter declared: "LOL, I really just did this with my hands on my arm because I like it. How are you doing that?! 😂😂😂😂"

Another person shared: "Ok, so now I'm about to break my arm trying to do this 😂❤️. And what a beautiful heart it is!

Halle has been working as an MMA fighter according to her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who spoke with Prevention and explained: "I've never met someone as dedicated as Halle. All our training has to lead to where she is now with the demands of her character. I felt we were preparing her for the biggest fight of her life."

He continued with: “We do some workouts that last from five to 10 minutes, with brief bursts of hard work at that time. If he is going to take on the role of a fighter, people will see and say, that is B.S. Our routine is 70% boxing, martial arts and strength and conditioning, while the rest is sports training with kettlebells, sandbags and weights. "

Halle, who often talks about personal care, revealed on social networks: “Today it is about the beauty of stillness. Sometimes, simply holding a pose is an equally effective way to build strength, endurance and increase heart rate! As an added benefit, staying in poses can improve your focus, prevent your mind from wandering and may even allow certain emotions to arise: I have certainly worked on some things in this way! Today, @peterleethomas will demonstrate some basic isometric exercises: Abs are NOT needed. Let's stay still, let's reconnect with ourselves and keep those abs dreamed in ✅: check the stories for more and happy Friday. "

Halle has really reinvented herself.



