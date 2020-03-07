Grey’s Anatomy showrunner responds to fan outrage over Alex Karev’s shocking final character – "It’s almost impossible to say goodbye,quot;

Grey's Anatomy He sent fans to a frenzy this week when they said goodbye to OG's beloved character, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Everyone knew that the end for Dr. Karev was approaching, as Chambers announced his departure from the program in January. But no one had any idea that the writers would give the character a crazy and unwanted turn at the exit of the character.

The last time fans saw Alex was in an episode last November when he brought together a group of patients and colleagues from Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) to support her in her insurance fraud case. Since then, it was said that Alex had gone to Iowa to visit his mother, but that he had spoiled all his friends, including his best friend, Meredith, and his wife, Dr. Jo Karev (Camilla Ludington).

However, in the most recent episode, Alex's wife and closest friends (the other three remaining OGs): Jo, Meredith, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Each one received a letter. Alex explaining his sudden absence.

Chambers provided the voiceovers for each letter when he revealed that he had permanently left Seattle and moved to Kansas to be with his first wife, Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and her twins.

Immediately, fans turned to social networks to express their anger at the revelation because Alex had a great character development for 16 seasons and felt that the writers erased everything in one episode.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff said We weekly in a statement that it was incredibly difficult to get Alex Karev out of the program.

"It's almost impossible to say goodbye to Alex Karev," Vernoff said. "That is so true for me and for all writers of Grey's Anatomy As it is for fans. We loved writing to Alex. And we loved seeing Justin Chambers' nuanced representation of him. "

Vernoff added that for 16 seasons everyone has grown up with Alex. They have been frustrated by his limitations and inspired by his growth, and everyone has come to love him deeply and think of him as one of our best friends.

"We will miss him very much. And we will always be grateful for his impact, in our program, in our hearts, in our fans, in the world," Vernoff said.

Although Dr. Alex Karev surprisingly left Jo behind, he left her with signed divorce papers and his actions at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy Air on Thursday nights on ABC.



