Greek police shoot tear gas while immigrants seek to enter from Turkey | Greece News

Greek police have fired tear gas at refugees and migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey, in the latest incident since Ankara declared open its borders with the European Union.

Saturday's riots also saw tear gas coming from the Turkish territory and fired at the Greek police near the crossing at the Pazarkule border, known as Kastanies on the Greek side, according to reports.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people could be seen on the Turkish side of the high perimeter fence, and some were pushing it.

A Greek government statement issued on Saturday said nearly 600 people, helped by the Turkish army and military police, threw tear gas on the Greek side of the border during the night.

There were several attempts to break the border fence and fires were lit in an attempt to damage the barrier, according to the statement.

Sea crossings

The development came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the coast guard to prevent migrants from crossing the Aegean Sea due to the risks.

"By order of the president … migrants will not be granted permission to cross the Aegean Sea because it is dangerous," the Coast Guard tweeted on Friday.

"The approach of not intervening against migrants who wish to leave Turkey remains in practice, but this (new) approach covers sea crossings due to hazards," he added in another tweet.

The coast guard said 97 migrants were rescued Thursday after "the Greek side crushed three ships and left them in a half-sunken state in the middle of the sea."

The instruction comes after Erdogan said last month that Turkish authorities would not prevent refugees and migrants from leaving Turkey if that were their wish. That movement came after an escalation of violence in northwestern Syria that saw dozens of Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian government airstrikes amid an offensive by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad with the aim of seizing the The country's last rebel stronghold devastated by war.

The military impulse backed by Russia has forced almost a million people to close the Turkish border, which caused fears of a major humanitarian catastrophe. Ankara, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, is determined to avoid any greater influx of Syria while accusing the EU of not keeping its promises under a 2016 migration agreement.

On Saturday, the Turkish president's office said Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day work visit, in a statement that arrived hours after the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Croatia on Friday they criticized Turkey.

Ministers said Ankara was using the desperation of migrants "for political purposes."

New migrant camps

Also on Saturday, the Greek migration minister said Greece plans to build two new temporary camps to house hundreds of additional asylum seekers who arrived in recent days.

"We want to build two closed centers in (the northern region of) Serres and the metropolitan area of ​​Athens with 1,000 places." Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi He told Skai TV.

"We need the support of local communities. We cannot leave all (these) people on the islands," he said.

Mitarachi said the camps would house asylum seekers who arrived after March 1.

It was rumored that residents of a city of Serres to host one of the camps organized protests earlier this week and local officials declared their opposition to the plan.

More than 1,700 migrants have landed in Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey during the past week, adding up to 38,000 already crowded into abysmal and overloaded refugee centers.

The new increase has increased tensions already high on an island that has been on the front line of migration for years.

The frustration turned into violence last weekend with crowds that established roadblocks, attacked cars that transported NGO workers and beat journalists.