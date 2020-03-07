Home Latest News Greece: refugee aid groups are attacked by locals | News

Greece: refugee aid groups are attacked by locals | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Greece: refugee aid groups are attacked by locals | News
%MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6511% %MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6512%

Voluntary organizations that support refugees and migrants in the Greek islands say they have been verbally and physically attacked by locals.

Tensions are especially high after Turkey opened its borders with Europe.

%MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6513%%MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6514%

John Psaropoulos from Al Jazeera reports from the Greek island of Lesbos.

%MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6515% %MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6516%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©