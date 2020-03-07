Greece: refugee aid groups are attacked by locals | News

%MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6511% %MINIFYHTMLf336690d958ac5092d21ed4d92e3bf6512%

Voluntary organizations that support refugees and migrants in the Greek islands say they have been verbally and physically attacked by locals.

Tensions are especially high after Turkey opened its borders with Europe.

John Psaropoulos from Al Jazeera reports from the Greek island of Lesbos.