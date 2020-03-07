Governments point their finger on the coronavirus as the death toll increases

An Iranian official said without evidence that the epidemic could be an American biological weapon, after some US officials said the same about China. Saudi Arabia said its cases were the fault of Iran. South Korea attacked Japan for travel restrictions and responded in kind.
In a time of global crisis, when the new coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people, killed more than 3,400 and virtually closed entire industries, scientists and public health officials around the world are working together across ideological borders and nationals to try to stop the epidemic.
But as the virus continues to spread rapidly, political leaders in many countries seem to have taken a different question: Who can be blamed?
"Outbreaks take place in the context of the real world, so, of course, there is always a certain level of policy," said Dr. Keiji Fukuda, former deputy director general of the World Health Organization. "But I think what we are seeing now is at a higher level of guilt than we have seen in the past."
Accusations within and among countries are often well founded: there have really been failed quarantines, inadequate equipment and training, and attempts to deny the crisis.
But even when justified, experts say, criticism can hamper efforts to unite to face the emergency. They said urgent problems should be transmitted in a way that does not threaten cooperation, while those that can wait should be set aside.
Public discontent with world leaders has spread almost as fast as the virus itself, which has reached more than 80 countries. And when those leaders seek to point their finger elsewhere, they tend to point in the most predictable directions, taking advantage of old hostilities.
President Trump He tried to deflect criticism of his government's response by fixing test deficiencies in the administration of former President Barack Obama.
Trump, whose critics point out that he has reduced health programs and made Unrealistic pronouncements about the new disease had a rare moment according to the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani. Both men claimed that their enemies were cynically generating fear of the virus.
At first, the Iranian government insisted that everything was fine, but now it admits thousands of infections and outbreaks in several countries have been traced to people returning from Iran. But the sharpest reaction came from its regional adversary, Saudi Arabia, which prohibits its people from traveling to Iran.
in a In a statement made through the official Saudi Press Agency, the government on Thursday accused Iran of recklessly allowing the disease to spread. He said five Saudis had visited Iran, helped by Iranian officials who did not seal their passports, and had returned to the virus-infected kingdom.
In Japan, more than a million Twitter posts recently demanded that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resign for his handling of the outbreak. It was largely invisible in the first weeks of the outbreak, and the government's lax treatment of the outbreak aboard a cruise allowed it to spread.
On Thursday, Abe imposed a 14-day quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China. More than 90 countries have restricted travel from South Korea, which has the second largest outbreak after China, but it was Japan's movement, historically Korea's nemesis, that impacted.
The South Korean government on Friday called the "excessive and irrational,quot; measures, suggested that Tokyo had "other reasons besides containing the outbreak,quot; and said it would restrict Japanese visitors in return.
"We cannot understand Japan's decision to take this unfair step without consulting us in advance," the South Korean presidential National Security Council said in a statement.
In Britain, opposition politicians are quick to notice that a decade of austerity under conservative governments has drained the system of health care resources, which they say leaves the country unprepared for an epidemic.
Dr. Fukuda, who now runs the school of public health at the University of Hong Kong, said widespread anger in Hong Kong over the government's refusal to ban arrivals from mainland China was based on months of protests against that government over being too close to Beijing.
Experts say that, in the face of a previously unknown fast-moving virus, it is inevitable that even the best governments will be discovered without preparation and make mistakes.
"We should not associate," oh, an increase in numbers "with a failed government," said Dr. Devi Sridhar, a professor of world public health at the University of Edinburgh. "We should see that governments can do their best but still find it difficult to contain this virus."
In China, where the virus emerged in Wuhan City, the authorities reacted slowly at first, denying there was a problem and even punishing those who gave the alarm. Since then, the government has responded aggressively, stopping the spread of the virus by blocking areas with more than 50 million people. This approach won international praise, and China has been promoting its strategy as A model for the rest of the world.
However, in China, anger towards the government continues to meet. When Chinese officials, including the one who led the central government's response, visited Wuhan on Thursday, the enclosed residents shouted complaints through their windows.
"Everything is false!" a resident shouted, according to a video shared by People’s Daily, a state newspaper.
In a sign of how much countries have struggled to control the outbreak, government officials themselves have been infected in China, France, Iran and Japan. The virus has particularly affected the government of Iran, with dozens of officials who got sick and an advisor to the supreme leader and a diplomat who died.
The head of the W.H.O., Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, He expressed frustration on Thursday with governments that he said he did not take the virus seriously enough, in his strongest public rebuke to date.
"This is not a time for excuses," he said. “This is a time to get all the stops.
"In some countries, the level of political commitment and the actions that demonstrate that commitment do not match the level of threat we all face."
But aware, as always, of political sensibilities, the W.H.O. Leader was careful not to call any country or leader by name.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, obfuscation has eroded the credibility of the government. Experts fear that pointing the finger also decreases confidence in public health systems and governments, when they are essential to overcome the crisis.
"You can say:" It's your fault, it's my fault, "said Dr. David Heymann, former chief of communicable diseases at W.H.O. "I think we have to go ahead and accept where we are now."
The reports were contributed by Russell Goldman, Choe Sang-Hun, Amy Qin, Elaine Yu, Javier C. Hernández and Ben Dooley.
