Governments point their finger on the coronavirus as the death toll increases

An Iranian official said without evidence that the epidemic could be an American biological weapon, after some US officials said the same about China. Saudi Arabia said its cases were the fault of Iran. South Korea attacked Japan for travel restrictions and responded in kind.

In a time of global crisis, when the new coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people, killed more than 3,400 and virtually closed entire industries, scientists and public health officials around the world are working together across ideological borders and nationals to try to stop the epidemic.

%MINIFYHTML2eb00dbbaea0cfb6bb75352b9879869813% %MINIFYHTML2eb00dbbaea0cfb6bb75352b9879869814%

But as the virus continues to spread rapidly, political leaders in many countries seem to have taken a different question: Who can be blamed?

%MINIFYHTML2eb00dbbaea0cfb6bb75352b9879869815% %MINIFYHTML2eb00dbbaea0cfb6bb75352b9879869816%

"Outbreaks take place in the context of the real world, so, of course, there is always a certain level of policy," said Dr. Keiji Fukuda, former deputy director general of the World Health Organization. "But I think what we are seeing now is at a higher level of guilt than we have seen in the past."