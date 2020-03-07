Google’s location data turned a random cyclist into a robbery suspect

A Florida man who used a fitness application to track his bike rides was suspected of a robbery when police used a geovalla order to collect data from nearby devices, a NBC News The research finds. Zachary McCoy had never been to the house where the robbery occurred, but by leaving his location setting activated for the RunKeeper application, without realizing it, he provided information about his whereabouts to Google, which placed him at the crime scene.

As McCoy had cycled through the house where the robbery occurred three times the day of the alleged crime, part of his usual route through the neighborhood, he was considered a suspect. NBC News He says the Google legal investigation team contacted McCoy in January, notifying him that Gainesville police were demanding information from his Google account.

%MINIFYHTML715962b274e0e4340797f512871cae8a11% %MINIFYHTML715962b274e0e4340797f512871cae8a12%

He was eventually released as a suspect, but not before hiring a lawyer to help him determine exactly what data the police were looking for. The geofence order [a type of search order] required that Google provide data on any device that it recorded near the scene of the theft, including the location. This data is usually obtained from Android location services; The collection can be deactivated from the "accounts,quot; menu in the configuration.

The law enforcement requests for geofence orders have increased considerably in recent years. NBC News notes that it increased 1500 percent from 2017 to 2018 and another 500 percent between 2018 and 2019. Last year, the New York Times He highlighted the case of Jorge Molina in 2018, charged with a homicide in Arizona after police used a geofence order that suggested he was near the scene of the crime. The case against Molina finally fell apart when new evidence came to light.

Last month, Google announced that it was putting new restrictions on Android applications that can track the location in the background, with all new Google Play applications seeking in-depth access subject to a review process, starting in August.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comments.