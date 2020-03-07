Google India launches skills program designed for women – Latest news

New Delhi: Google India introduced DigiPivot on Friday, a training program designed for women seeking to return to their corporate careers after a break or simply planning to make mid-career changes to digital marketing.

Developed jointly with Avtar, a professional portal service for women, and the Indian School of Business, the program aims to influence the overall gender mix in the digital marketing landscape in India and will provide the opportunity for 200 professional women from retrain themselves.

According to the company, the selected participants will go through an 18-week curated learning program and participation (both offline and online) that aims to train participants with digital marketing knowledge and tools, as well as mentoring skills strategic leadership

%MINIFYHTMLed5a77c65b3eb68c0c76e613ede8835c11% %MINIFYHTMLed5a77c65b3eb68c0c76e613ede8835c12%

The program will culminate with a one-day graduation event at the Google Hyderabad Campus on August 28.

The program is open to both professional women who are currently working and those who wish to return to the workforce with 4-10 years of experience in consulting, analysis, branding and sales and support with passion for digital marketing.

The program is fully sponsored by Google and does not require participants to contribute to any registration, participation, travel or accommodation fees.

Applications are open as of today (March 6) and the last registration date is March 21.

