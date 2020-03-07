Gilroy firefighters monitored after treating a patient diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

GILROY (Up News Info SF) – The City of Gilroy is currently evaluating all public programs and events in the city to ensure compliance with the latest recommendations of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health and the Federal Centers for the Control and Prevention of Illnesses, after firefighters treated a person on Thursday, who then tested positive for coronavirus, Gilroy police said Saturday.

Gilroy firefighters, who have not shown symptoms of coronavirus, are allowed to return to work while being monitored daily for the next 14 days, police said.

Gilroy firefighters made a medical call Thursday for a resident experiencing chest pains. The patient was taken to the Kaiser Santa Teresa Hospital in San José for treatment. It was there that it was later confirmed that the patient had a new coronavirus.

That patient as of Saturday was being treated according to the protocol of the Department of Public Health of Santa Clara County, police said.

While Gilroy firefighters took steps to minimize potential exposure before treating that patient, police said the Gilroy Fire Department has been working closely with the county health department, the Santa County EMS Agency Clara and the CDC as part of the standard protocol to monitor firefighters who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.



