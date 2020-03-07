Giant ship of the U.S. Navy commissions UU. Designed to support a variety of maritime missions – Defense Blog

The United States Navy commissioned its new Sea Expeditionary Base, the USS Hershel "Woody,quot; Williams (ESB 4), during a ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia.

The 784-foot long vessel has a 52,000-square-foot flight deck that can land up to four aircraft, helicopters and ospreys, at the same time, it is the first ship named after four NCOs of the Marine Corps Hershel Woodrow Williams, the last winner of the surviving Medal of Honor recognized for heroism in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

Hershel's "Woody,quot; Williams is optimized to support a variety of maritime missions and is designed around four main capabilities: aviation facilities, docking, equipment preparation support and command and control assets. ESBs can be improved to fulfill missions of special operations forces through increased communications, aviation and unmanned aircraft system support.

Built by General Dynamics NASSCO, the Montford Point class consists of five ships in two variants: expeditionary transfer docks and expeditionary sea bases. By acting as a mobile maritime base, ESBs are part of the critical access infrastructure that supports the deployment of forces and supplies to provide pre-positioned equipment and maintenance with flexible distribution.

The platform has an aviation hangar and a flight platform that include four operating points capable of landing helicopters, housings, workspaces and storage of ammunition equivalent to V-22 and MH-53E for an embarked force. The platform will also provide unmanned aviation vehicle operations, improved command and control, communications, computers and intelligence capabilities to support the planning and execution of embarked force missions. The reconfigurable area of ​​the mission deck can store onboard force equipment, including mine sleds and inflatable rigid hull boats.