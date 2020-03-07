Gabriel Matzneff supporter says he did not know pedophilia

PARIS – A powerful deputy mayor of Paris, who has been criticized for his ties to pedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff, said Friday that he recently learned of the abuse of the author of prepubertal children.
Despite a long association with the writer, Deputy Mayor Christophe Girard, in an interview with The New York Times, denied almost any knowledge of the abuses by the writer, who wrote and spoke openly about his pedophilia since the 1970s and even a book was dedicated for him.
Instead, Girard said he had discovered Matzneff's abuse only after reading "Le Consentement,quot; or "Consent," which was published in early January. The book is the first account of one of Mr. Matzneff's former victims, Vanessa Springora.
On Wednesday, Mr. Girard was interrogated as a witness for four hours by detectives now investigating Mr. Matzneff. Only then, he said, did they show him passages from books in which Mr. Matzneff wrote about having sex with children.
"It's horrible," said Girard, who oversees the culture of the Paris government.
From a The article published in The Times on February 11 revealed Girard's links with Matzneff, the vice mayor has been severely criticized in the French media, on social networks and by political opponents.
His four-hour interrogation by police on Wednesday came at a particularly bad time, while campaigning for the city councilman in Paris. The next morning, Mr. Girard, who had previously rejected requests for interviews from The Times, offered to speak.
He did it for two hours on Friday and took the time to divert the revelations that threatened to undermine his candidacy in the elections, scheduled for March 15, as part of the Paris in Commun group of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
According to recent polls for the first round of voting, Mayor Hidalgo, a socialist, has slipped to second place behind Rachida Dati, a Republican candidate, a right-wing party.
Feeling that he had become a "responsibility," Girard said he volunteered to withdraw from the electoral contest, but that his offer had been rejected by the Paris campaign manager in Commun.
The Paris campaign in Commun said in a statement Friday that Girard was still a candidate because he had simply been called as a witness in a court case that has nothing to do with the political group.
Since the publication of "Le Consentement,quot;, France has been shaken by revelations about the long-standing support the writer received from a cross section of the French elite.
In 1986, as principal assistant to designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner, Pierre Bergé, Mr. Girard helped arrange payment for a hotel where Mr. Matzneff stayed for two years.
Mr. Girard tried to minimize the scope of his relations with Mr. Matzneff, saying that he had never read a single book by the author and that he had never had a hint of his pedophilia.
"Maybe I'm a little naive, and you might think otherwise," Girard said.
But although he initially said that he had first heard of Mr. Matzneff's pedophilia by reading "Le Consentement," he later said he had heard of him in 2013, when Mr. Matzneff won a prestigious literary prize, and some Against pedophilia Groups protested.
Girard was the mayor of the 4th district of Paris at that time. He said he now regretted not having spoken against the writer, although he said that other government officials, including culture ministers, were also silent.
"Why should I have been the white knight of French morals?" He said.
Since the mid-1970s, Mr. Matzneff had written extensively and spoke openly, on television and in countless written interviews, about engaging in sex tourism with children in the Philippines and about what he described as great love relationships with a number of girls in his first teenagers in France.
In 1974, Mr. Matzneff published a complete defense of pedophilia entitled "Les Moins de Seize Ans ”(“ Under 16 years ”). The book made him famous in literary circles, which earned him appearances in a famous literary television program, Apostrophes, and a regular column in Le Monde.
Mr. Girard, who began working for Mr. Saint Laurent and Mr. Bergé in 1977, said that although he had literary interests, he looked at Apostrophes and read Le Monde, he had never heard Mr. Matzneff's name until 1986 .
"Matzneff, to me, I knew about him, his name and his existence as a writer,quot; in 1986, Girard said.
It was in 1986 that, he said, Mr. Bergé asked him to help Mr. Matzneff because the businessman believed that the author was sick with AIDS.
In a recent interview with The Times, Mr. Matzneff said that thanks to Mr. Girard, he was able to stay free in a hotel for two years with Mrs. Springora, while recovering from an eye surgery.
In "Consent," Ms. Springora writes that staying at the hotel allowed her to evade police officers who had begun to visit her apartment.
Girard said he was only an intermediary, acting on the orders of Mr. Bergé. But Mr. Matzneff referred to Mr. Girard as his employer and dedicated his diary of that time, "La Prunelle des mes yeux, "or,quot; The girl of my eyes "."
The newspaper details Mr. Matzneff's relationship with Mrs. Springora, 14.
"I, I don't remember ever reading it," he said of the newspaper. Girard could not explain why he told Le Parisien newspaper last month that he had read "parts,quot; of him.
Mr. Girard said he had dinner with Mr. Matzneff a few months ago, but did not consider him a friend. Girard acknowledged that in recent years, he and the writer abandoned the "vous,quot; by addressing each other and adopted the less formal "you,quot;, generally used in French society by people with close ties.
"I don't use,quot; you "in general," Girard said, but he couldn't explain why he used it with Matzneff.
In recent weeks, the police, criticized for a long time for not investigating Mr. Matzneff, has raided the offices of his editorial, the author's department in Paris and the hotel room in the Italian Riviera where he had hidden. In addition to Mr. Girard, the police have also called other high-profile people for questioning.
Many of Matzneff's former followers have distanced themselves or even attacked him in public, as public opinion has turned against a French elite who condoned or even defended Matzneff's practices and writings.
"Frankly, I wouldn't accept your phone call," Girard said. "First, I think he will have the decency not to call me. I think he is aware of the damage he has caused me."
Constant Méheut contributed reports.