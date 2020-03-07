Gabriel Matzneff supporter says he did not know pedophilia

PARIS – A powerful deputy mayor of Paris, who has been criticized for his ties to pedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff, said Friday that he recently learned of the abuse of the author of prepubertal children.

Despite a long association with the writer, Deputy Mayor Christophe Girard, in an interview with The New York Times, denied almost any knowledge of the abuses by the writer, who wrote and spoke openly about his pedophilia since the 1970s and even a book was dedicated for him.

%MINIFYHTML2ebac71a999fee1ab3626280352f3cfb11% %MINIFYHTML2ebac71a999fee1ab3626280352f3cfb12%

Instead, Girard said he had discovered Matzneff's abuse only after reading "Le Consentement,quot; or "Consent," which was published in early January. The book is the first account of one of Mr. Matzneff's former victims, Vanessa Springora.

On Wednesday, Mr. Girard was interrogated as a witness for four hours by detectives now investigating Mr. Matzneff. Only then, he said, did they show him passages from books in which Mr. Matzneff wrote about having sex with children.