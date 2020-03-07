Free blood tests are offered at Avocado Heights in response to environmental contamination of the Quemetco plant – Up News Info Los Angeles

AVOCADO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Senior county health officials, along with other agency employees and volunteers, covered the Avocado Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

The group was going door-to-door offering free information and blood tests to detect lead, arsenic and other chemicals, as county leaders said they are trying to better educate residents about the environmental contamination of the nearby recycling facility. of Quemetco batteries.

%MINIFYHTML19b6cae1a4cad706fab81e6d3c18427911% %MINIFYHTML19b6cae1a4cad706fab81e6d3c18427912%

"My mother has a rare cancer, which was osteosarcoma cancer," said Larisa Apodaca, a Avocado Heights resident. "It doesn't work in the family, and it's rare in adults."

Apodaca was one of the dozens of residents who attended the health fair, which was also organized by the county.

She grew up near the Quemetco plant and said she is worried that it may have affected her health and her family as well.

"I was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia," he said. "Nobody knows exactly how it affects you, but that's how it is. So we're just going to see if lead and all that was what really caused it."

June Chavez said she has lived in the neighborhood for 59 years. His house is two blocks from the floor.

"My granddaughter said she had a birth defect," Chavez said. "My daughter had cancer, so we are also really worried about water."

This is the second time that county leaders come together to talk with residents about the possible impacts of the Quemetco plant.

"There are concerns in the community regarding exposure to lead and arsenic," said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

Quemetco issued a statement saying they would continue to fund the blood level tests, and also said they had received 198 return tests that showed the lead was not at dangerous levels.