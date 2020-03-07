Four stadium dates on the Justin Bieber tour downgraded to Arenas

Earlier it was announced that Justin Bieber's next American tour had four key dates in arenas instead of stadiums as initially planned. The store, Page Six, states that the concerts were possibly degraded due to the threat of coronavirus.

Until now, the coronavirus has affected the world internationally, including the SXSW film festival, cruises, the stock market and travelers, however, some publications have suggested that the alleged warm reaction to the singer's first album in years was the main culprit. .

Even if Changes reached the number place on Billboard 200, probably helped by his new YouTube documentary, Bieber's album is only 57 out of 100 on Metacritic and 5.6 among user reviews. On the other hand, at least Bieber can take some time of his day to enjoy life with his wife and cat, Sushi.

Justin and Hailey's marriage has been in the headlines repeatedly for the past 2 years, including last week, when Ashley Mitchell reported on Justin's joke about how their marriage was practically organized. During an appearance on Tonight's show Not long ago, Hailey explained that she and Justin met a long time ago.

The model says she was 13 when she and Just met, and the fact that they later married is a coincidence. It's true that Hailey claimed that Justin wasn't that big at the time, so he really didn't know him so well.

Justin also shared his meeting story in The Ellen DeGeneres show next to Demi Lovato. When asked how they met, Justin told the host that they met before a Today Filming show, and thought it was clear that she didn't want to be there.

Bieber shared that, looking back at it, it almost seems that the marriage was arranged, because his parents met and were able to meet that way, and then they married years later.

"Looking back, it was definitely an arranged marriage," Justin told the host of the television show. He joked that they definitely fixed everything.



