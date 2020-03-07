Flipkart PhonePe mocks Paytm: the form is temporary, the class is permanent – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c11% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c12%

Paytm Payments Bank investigated its rival PhonePe following the obstructions it faced due to the use of the Yes Bank platform with cash problems for transactions.

The founder and CEO of PhonePe, Sameer Nigam, said there has been a disruption of the service in his payment application due to restrictions in his banking partner Yes Bank and that the service will be available soon.

"I invite you to the @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has a great adoption and can easily scale multiple to run your business. Let's make it work again quickly!", Paytm Payments Bank tweeted.



PhonePe responded to say that the Paytm Payments Bank platform is not scalable to perfection, otherwise, the company would have approached it.

Dear @PhonePe_: I invite you to the @UPTmBank #UPI platform. It already has a great adoption and can scale without problems … https://t.co/l6useycIRT %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c13% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c14% – Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) 1583482845000

%MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c15% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c16%

"Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform were so & # 39; perfectly scalable & # 39 ;, we would have called you ourselves. It makes no sense to come back faster, if we have to leave our partners in the long term when they are down "The form is temporary, the class is permanent," said the official Twitter user of PhonePe.

@PaytmBank Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform were so & # 39; perfectly scalable & # 39 ;, we would have … https://t.co/zYVieSD9zD – PhonePe (@PhonePe_) 1583485180000

PhonePe, one of the largest digital payment platforms in the country, depends on Yes Bank to process its transactions.

"We sincerely regret the long interruption. RBI placed our partner bank (Yes Bank). The whole team has been working all night to recover services as soon as possible," Nigam tweeted Friday morning. He added that the application expects to be live in "a few hours."

Yes, the Bank was placed under a moratorium Thursday night, with withdrawals of limited RBI deposits at Rs 50,000 per account for one month and replacing its board. The bank may not grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any responsibility or accept to disburse any payment. For next month, Yes Bank will be led by the administrator appointed by RBI, Prashant Kumar, former chief financial officer of SBI.

