Flash movie can introduce Maggie Gyllenhaal as a prankster woman

According to reports, the next film starring Ezra Miller that will be directed by Andy Muschietti will include the story of & # 39; Flashpoint & # 39; which presents a female version of the Batman villain.

DC Comics fans may not be surprised with the turn. In the "Flash point"Timeline, after Joe Chill killed the young Bruce Wayne, his parents took very different paths. While Thomas Wayne became the violent watchman Batman, Martha Wayne lost his sanity and became the Joker woman.

We Got This Covered, which first appeared with the report of the possible appearance of the Joker woman in the movie The Flash, also states that Maggie Gyllenhaal She is being seen to play the role of Martha. "The Deuce"Alum is no stranger to the DC Comics universe, as she starred in Rachel Dawes in"The dark knight"Gyllenhaal is apparently not the only one surrounding the part, but other possible candidates for the role are currently unknown.

This, however, should be taken with a little salt since neither Warner Bros. nor director Andy Muschietti have confirmed rumors about the details of the film. The "That"Helmer, who was touched to replace John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as an assistant last July, he joked about the movie, "What captivated me about Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in his drama. It's going to be fun, Also, I can't promise that there will be horror [elements in it], really, but it's a beautiful human story.

According to reports, his partner and sister Barbara Muschietti joins the project as a producer. WB has not announced a start date for the main photograph, as Muschietti said at the San Diego Comic-Con last year that it would take some free time after "It's chapter two"before working on your next project.