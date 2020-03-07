Five new cases of coronavirus were reported, with a total of 13 in mass.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health added five new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, to its account of positive results.

%MINIFYHTML5ff0814c0fca10ea68a6827a11075efc11% %MINIFYHTML5ff0814c0fca10ea68a6827a11075efc12%

Additional cases raise the total in Massachusetts to 13. That includes a case that was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and another 12 that have been confirmed by the state laboratory and are awaiting confirmation from the CDC. .

A DPH spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email about the genesis of the new cases.