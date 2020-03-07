First OC responders take extra precautions to protect against coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Lifeguards from the Orange County Fire Authority are taking extra precautions when treating those who may have coronaviruses.

Following the new federal CDC guidelines, OCFA's first responders wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks and gowns to help protect against the disease.

In addition to first responders, 911 dispatchers are instructed to ask callers if they have a cough, fever or have visited countries with high infection rates. If the caller says yes, the call reaches the first responders as "infectious disease." That's when the team of four people takes their PPE to get dressed.

%MINIFYHTMLdf12c3145ae69b9b6f794c468c8b986311% %MINIFYHTMLdf12c3145ae69b9b6f794c468c8b986312%

"We still have these patients who could be critical patients," said OCFA chief Scott Weedansolar.

Several firefighters in northern California were quarantined this week after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient. Weedansolar said his teams responded to calls from worried patients, but it is unknown if anyone had the virus. OCFA has used protective equipment during the last month just to be sure.

He said they try to have only one doctor at a time to keep the protective equipment in case there is a shortage.

"We don't know how many of these calls we are going to execute," he said. "We don't know how long this will last."

Three cases have been confirmed in Orange County, and the death toll in the United States has increased to 17, as two more people in Florida died from the virus on Friday.

Newsom called the state of emergency on Wednesday "to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID-19," according to his office.