Fearing coronavirus, CHSAA nixes before the game, handshakes after the game

%MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b011% %MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b012%

CHSAA will move through the coronavirus, if that is the case. But on the issue of holding state championships without a real crowd to see them, Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green will not move.

%MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b013% %MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b014%

"I will never lead a state championship without parents and fans celebrating their children," Blanford-Green told The Post Friday night during the Class 5A Great 8 women's basketball tournament. "That would not be an option for me and for the state of Colorado right now. "

%MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b015% %MINIFYHTML30638aa6b28643d5d6b1f31da77bd9b016%

After confirmed reports of the COVID-19 virus emerged in Maryland, Johns Hopkins University is holding NCAA Division III men's basketball tournaments without spectators. Italy has banned fans from attending sporting events, including that country's professional Serie A football league, until at least April 3.

Blanford-Green said he would convene a group to discuss alternative times or sites for state championships if the state's coronavirus situation "got there … but I don't see that kind of decision even in the top 10 options we would consider. We would postpone it until the school community and all its followers could celebrate this experience. ”

Earlier Friday night, eight known cases of coronavirus were reported in Colorado, two in Denver.

"I don't even think it is considering a state championship without fans, ”said Blanford-Green. "The fact that an event takes place on time would not be conducive to what it is about.

"Unless ordered by a state agency or the administrator and the facilities where we conduct our events, we will go as usual. We are status quo."

For the most part, at least. Blanford-Green tweeted on Friday that the organization suggests eliminating traditional handshakes before and after the game to limit skin-to-skin contact that COVID-19 could spread.

"From CHSAA staff: We are encouraging students, coaches and referees at events not to shake hands," Green wrote, "but recognize with (a) headers, fists or elbows."

The application applies to CHSAA state tournaments in hockey, men's basketball and women's basketball, and the last two of the three will end next Saturday in Front Range.

Blanford-Green's suggestion reflects those that will be held at other basketball tournaments this month, especially at the Atlantic 10 Conference, which requested that forearm bumps replace handshakes in the pre-game and post-game protocol.