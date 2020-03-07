Fantasy Fantasy Baseball 2020 cheat sheet: rankings, levels, sleepers, prospects, auction values, team names, more

The fantasy baseball draft season is officially here, which means you need a 2020 fantasy baseball cheat sheet if you really want to dominate. Position classification? Do we have levels and draft strategy for each position? Those too. What about sleepers and buds? Check. The best prospects? Check again. There is even a simulated eraser simulator, auction value projections, auction tips, dynasty / guardian tips, a league handbook and the best suggestions for fantasy team names (coming soon). Now that is an eraser kit, huh?

The season begins on Thursday, March 26 with all the teams in action. We will continue to update this cheat sheet with everything we publish from now until the opening day, so check the latest links frequently and be sure to bookmark this page for easy access during your draft.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Ranking cheat sheet

Top 300: Who is number 1? Ronald Acuña Jr.? Mike Trout? Christian Yelich? Jordan Yamamoto? There is only one way to find out …

Receiver: Is it just us or is the receiver better this year? Yes, you're right, it's just us.

First base: You are not going to play Danny Santana in 1B, but he is eligible, so we qualify him here because we are so thorough.

Second base: Damn noise out of season: José Altuve is our No. 1 2B. Given his talent, we are sure he can overcome all obstacles and find another way to cheat!

Third base: Do you remember when third basemen used to steal bases? Now all they do is hit stupid home runs. Lame.

Short field: This position has three types that could reaches 20 HR and steals 40 bases, and none is ranked in the top four. Pretty good…

Open field: Imagine how strong these rankings would be if Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were ever healthy.

Initial Launcher: Read this now before another pitcher is injured, it doesn't matter, too late.

Relief pitcher: Do you remember last year when everyone liked Blake Treinen and Edwin Díaz? Hopefully we will do better this year.

Values ​​of the Fantasy 2020 Baseball Auction

Dollar projections for each position: Study these to find out how much you should make fun of the happy idiot in your league who overpaid Mark Canha.

Fantasy 2020 baseball sleepers

30 teams, 30 sleepers: No, you're not seeing double: there really are two different Will Smiths listed here. Also, Buck Farmer.

Receiver: This was not intentional, but there are many names that sound Irish on this list. That's I have to be good luck

First base: Look, you're probably not going to recruit any of these guys, but when you reach eight HR in April, don't say we didn't warn you.

Second base: There is a lot of cheap energy on this list, which compensates the sprinter without energy at the end.

Third base: We have a boy named Yoshi and a boy named Yandy. What else do you want from us?

Short field: There is power, there is speed … and there is Dansby Swanson.

Open field: What sounds more like an invented name: Austin Hays or Jake Fraley? Well, both are real people. Seriously.

Pitcher: There are three Brewers on this list, so one of them will surely work.

Complete team: Soon

2020 fantasy baseball busts

Overrated team: Soon

2020 fantasy baseball levels, preliminary strategies

Receiver: If you select a Level 1 or 2 receiver, you will be in good shape. If you wait, well … you probably don't want to wait.

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, first level 1 base. Deal with him!

Second base: You only know that there will be one or two outbreaks of Level 3 … but who?

Third base: You've been waiting all season to find out what level Tommy Edman is in, and now you can finally find out. You are welcome.

Short field: Both the first and second levels have three sub-levels each, which shows how seriously we take this.

Open field: There is a guy who reached 48 HR last year at Level 3, so you know that this position is deep (or we ruined it).

Initial Launcher: Soon

Relief pitcher: Soon

Classification of the best prospects of the MLB 2020, Sleepers

Top 50: Whether you're in a dynasty or a redesign league, you must meet the players on this list.

Simulated fantasy baseball draft

Fantasy Pros Mock sketch simulator: Practice all possible strategy projects in minutes! Yes, even the ultra rare strategy "Nothing But Catchers,quot; (not recommended).

Fantasy baseball auction strategy project

Tips for the auction draft: How to nominate how to budget; How to dominate!

Fantasy Baseball Keeper / Dynasty tips

Council of the Guardian / Dynasty League: Short version: don't recruit too many old men in a dynasty league; Don't recruit too many young boys in a league of archers.

Fantasy Baseball Points League Council

Points League Tips: Finally, someone with the guts to call Dakota Hudson by name. Point players already know why …

The best fantasy baseball team names

The best fantasy baseball team names: Soon