Fans of the tools warned of exposure to the coronavirus at the New Zealand concert

Rockers fans Tool They are urged to be aware of the symptoms of the coronavirus after an audience member of one of the group's recent concerts in New Zealand was diagnosed with the disease.

A man in his 30s, who attended the concert at the Spark Arena in Auckland, has been confirmed as the fourth case of the virus in the country, with health officials advising other attendees to closely monitor the symptoms.

While they added that the risk of contracting the virus was "low," they advised: "It was in the general admission standing area in the left front quadrant," the BBC reported.

New Zealand's chief health officer, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, said fans in the vicinity of the man at the Stinkfist concert were considered "casual contacts."

"They have low risk and the right action for them is simply to be aware of the symptoms (and) call Healthline if they are worried or if they have any symptoms," he said.

The man, who recently returned to the country after a trip to northern Italy, has been isolated in his home since Wednesday (March 4). His partner was announced as the second case in New Zealand earlier this week.

Italy has seen almost 4,000 cases of the virus, with a total of 148 deaths when WENN went to the press, the largest outbreak in Europe. Worldwide, more than 98,000 cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed, killing more than 3,000 people.