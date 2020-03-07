Facebook temporarily prohibits ads for medical masks to prevent exploitation of the coronavirus

Facebook is temporarily banning advertisements and trade lists of medical masks amid growing concerns about the exploitation related to the coronavirus, CNBC reports.

"We are closely monitoring COVID19 and will make the necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency," said the director of product management at Facebook. Rob Leathern tweeted. "We will begin to implement this change in the coming days."

We are implementing this in the coming days, and anticipate that speculators will evolve their approach as we apply these ads. Report if you see that these ads are shown (upper right corner of the ad) and check here also for our teams to act https://t.co/t4N6HOCXai – Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that people have been buying facial masks and other equipment that cause a shortage of protective equipment for health workers, putting the life of the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases at risk. "

Facebook previously announced a ban on advertisements for medical products that falsely suggest that an article has a limited supply, and any that promotes false "cures,quot; or prevention methods for COVID-19. Groups and pages with coronavirus themes will also be blocked from their algorithm, says Facebook. The rules also apply to Instagram. "Supplies are short, prices are up and we are against people who exploit this public health emergency," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.

Update: We are banning ads and commercial listings that sell medical facial masks on Instagram and Facebook. Supplies are short, prices are high and we are against people who exploit this public health emergency. We will start implementing this in the next few days. https://t.co/GyPFEHr4qe – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 7, 2020

Facebook closed one of its Seattle offices after a contractor there tested positive for a new coronavirus, and asked the 5,000 employees of the Seattle-based company to work from home until March 31. Facebook also restricted social visits to its offices and canceled its participation in several conferences as a result of the outbreak.

EBay and Amazon have also modified their rules around coronavirus related products. In a notice to sellers on Friday, eBay said it was banning all sales of facial masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes in an effort to curb the price increase. It has already removed more than 20,000 listings by making unverified claims related to the coronavirus. Amazon has removed third-party listings that significantly increased hand sanitizer and face mask prices.