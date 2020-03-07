Facebook closes offices in London due to coronavirus – Latest news

LONDON: Facebook said Friday that it will close its offices in London until Monday, after a visiting Singaporean employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices from February 24 to 26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement.

"Therefore, we are closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then."

Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of ​​their Singapore office to work from home until March 13. He said he had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.

