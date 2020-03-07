Facebook closes offices in London due to coronavirus – Latest news

LONDON: Facebook said Friday that it will close its offices in London until Monday, after a visiting Singaporean employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of their Singapore office to work from home until March 13. He said he had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.
"An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices from February 24 to 26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement.
"Therefore, we are closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then."
