Eva Marcille is grateful to Maddie Mey for celebrating her during the month of the woman

Eva Marcille was mentioned by Maddie Mey on social media as a "wife,quot; for Women's Month, and the RHOA star really wanted to show her gratitude. She shared a post on her social media account in which she is grateful and honest.

Eva fans love her humble attitude, and could not be happier to have Eva in RHOA.

‘Thank you very much @maddiemey for this honor, and for celebrating me, I feel humble. It continues to rise; Keep winning !!! #internationalwomensday @drinkwifey #wifeyclub ", Eva captioned her post.

Fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate her and send her best wishes.

Someone said: ‘Congratulations, queen. I've been watching your trip since you won ANTM. "

A follower posted this: "I'm so glad Eva is in RHOA!" She brings a humble quality of the Earth to the show. Besides, she is beautiful. That short platinum style is EVERYTHING! "

Another follower wrote: "congratulations well deserved, you are blessed and much favored beautiful."

Someone else wrote: ‘I've been following you since I cried with you when you killed and won ANTM! I am proud of everything you have achieved since then … especially your beautiful family. You always have a great sister for you. Keep making us all, your sisters, proud. 👏🔥❤️ ’

Another follower said: "I am a late observer and I love love with your husband. Great role model. If nobody told you, I will say it for the child. # Black love. & # 39;

Just the other day, Eva freaked her fans out of excitement when she shared a photo of her son Maverick that looked like a living doll.

Eva has just celebrated her anniversary and to commemorate such an important event, she shared a photo of him for her fifth anniversary.

People got excited about the little man in the comments, and they tell Eva that she is twinning with her father.



