European summary: Lionel Messi sends to Barcelona to relieve pressure on Quique Setien | Soccer news

The winner of Lionel Messi led Barcelona to the top of the League

The late penalty of Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a 1-0 victory at home against Real Sociedad to relieve pressure on manager Quique Setien.

The 61-year-old man, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, had been criticized after the defeat of El Clasico last weekend against Real Madrid, with reports in the Catalan media suggesting that he had lost the support of the locker room.

The Society presented a difficult test for Barça, driven by reaching the final of the Copa del Rey in the middle of the week, and the Setien team had to wait until the 81st minute to get a winner at the Camp Nou.

Messi stepped forward from the spot after Robin Le Normand was judged by the assistant video assistant to drive in the area.

The victory sent Barcelona back to the La Liga summit, two points ahead of Real before their trip to Real Betis on Sunday.

Atlético de Madrid the hopes of a result among the first four suffered a blow, since they were kept 2-2 at home by Seville.

Diego Simeone's team, which faces Liverpool in the second leg of their last Champions League match last Wednesday, fell to fifth place while Sevilla is still third.

Seville abolished the four hopes of Atlético de Madrid through the equalizer of Lucas Ocampos

The visitors came forward through Luuk De Jong after 13 minutes, but a penalty by Álvaro Morata and the coup by Joao Félix gave Atlético the advantage, just so that Lucas Ocampos's penalty equalized the visitors before the break.

In another part of La Liga, Majorca he raised his hopes of survival with a 2-1 victory in Eibar.

And at the end of the kick-off, Getafe lost the opportunity to move to third place after having a goalless draw at home against Celta Vigo, with Mauro Arambarri also sent late to the chase team of the Champions League.

Bundesliga: Dortmund opens gap at the top

Borussia Dortmund They continued their search for Bundesliga Bayern Munich leaders with a 2-1 victory in the chase of the Champions League Borussia Monchengladbach.

Achraf Hakimi winner took the second Borussia Dortmund

The hosts were undefeated in the last five games, but the goals of Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi, on both sides of Lars Stindl's draw, were enough to assure Dortmund a crucial victory that takes them to a Bayern point before their match against Augsburg on Sunday. .

Dortmund also jumped RB Leipzig after Julian Nagelsmann's team remained 0-0 in Wolfsburg.

Nagelsmann left star striker Timo Werner on the bench before the Champions League second leg with Tottenham on Tuesday and his team couldn't find the net.

Bayer Leverkusen extended his unbeaten streak to five games when Kai Havertz, Karim Bellarabi and a Paulinho double earned a resounding 4-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schalke they don't win in seven Bundesliga games after a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim. Weston McKennie's first game was canceled by Christoph Baumgartner.

Elsewhere, Freiburg hit Union Berlin 3-1 and Hertha Berlin He fought not to go to two goals in six minutes to tie 2-2 with Werder Bremen.

Ligue 1: Good promotion to sixth with late victory

Nice is six points from Nice, third ranked, after its late victory

Paris St Germain & # 39; s crash in Strasbourg it became the first Ligue 1 match to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus on Friday, which means that none of the top four were in action on Saturday.

Kasper Dolberg hit in the third minute of detention time to snatch Patrick Vieira nice a 2-1 victory over Monaco.

Dolberg had matched the hosts after Wissam Ben Yedder gave Monaco the lead and, after former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic was kicked out four minutes of time for Monaco, Dolberg was on target again to get a dramatic victory

The Bilal Toure strike secured a 1-0 victory for Reims at home to Brest and moved them to fifth place, holding on to victory despite Konan N & # 39; Clomande's 68-minute red card.

Dijon beat the back club Toulouse 2-1, Nimes stay in the relegation zone after a 2-1 loss in Metz Y Angers facilitated to a 2-0 victory over Nantes.