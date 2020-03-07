Esper raises concerns about the Chinese "insecure,quot; laser of the Poseidon aircraft of the US Navy. UU. P-8A – Defense Blog

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper "expressed concern,quot; with China's national defense minister about an incident on February 17 in which a US Navy Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. UU. P-8A was hit by the destroyer of the RPC 161 navy while flying in the airspace over international waters approximately 380 miles west of Guam.

On March 3, 2020, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper spoke with the Minister of National Defense of the People's Republic of China (PRC), General Wei Fenghe.

Secretary Esper asked the People's Liberation Army to conduct himself in a safe and professional manner in accordance with bilateral agreements and international safety standards at sea.

The incident underscores the need for the two armies to improve bilateral crisis communication mechanisms to ensure that incidents like this do not intensify or lead to miscalculations.

The P-8A was operating in international airspace in accordance with international norms and regulations. The actions of the destroyer of the navy of the PRC were insecure and unprofessional.

In addition, these acts violate the Code of Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES), a multilateral agreement reached at the 2014 Western Pacific Naval Symposium to reduce the possibility of an incident at sea. CUES specifically addresses the use of lasers that could cause damage to personnel or damage to equipment. The destroyer's actions were also inconsistent with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the U.S. Department of Defense. UU. And the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China regarding the rules of behavior for the safety of air and sea encounters.

The laser, which was not visible to the naked eye, was captured by a sensor aboard the P-8A. Weapon grade lasers could cause serious damage to air crews and sailors, as well as to ship and aircraft systems.

The P-8A is assigned to VP-45, based in Jacksonville, Florida, and is deployed forward to the Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squad performs routine operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance in the area of ​​operations of the seventh U.S. fleet. UU.

U.S. Navy planes UU. They fly regularly in the Philippine Sea and have done so for many years. Airplanes and ships of the US Navy UU. They will continue to fly, navigate and operate where permitted by international law.