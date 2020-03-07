Erica Mena talks about the topic "Snapback,quot; and fans appreciate that she takes her time to get in shape

Erica Mena is living her best life these days with her husband Safaree and her baby. She gave birth not so long ago, and this woman already looks amazing.

On the other hand, Erica is not the type of woman who jumped on the Internet to show her flat abs shortly after giving birth; no, he has been telling his fans that this & # 39; snapback & # 39; That everyone is addressing after pregnancy is not their priority at all.

She told people that she is taking her time to get fit and that for now she just enjoys being a mother.

People appreciate this, and they feel that in this way, they are not pressuring women to get in shape as quickly as possible after having a baby.

Check out his most recent social media post.

‘It's not a snapback, it's about coming back to me! Thanks @waistsnatchers and @jaedunn Time to get in shape. #waistsnatchers #snatchband #waisttrainer ", Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: Todavía Still shining! I'm so glad I'm not pretending like the rest of them. Take your time to heal. I love this "

A follower posted this: "I like that you don't wear makeup to go to the gym." Me neither. It's so bad for you to sweat with makeup. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Ok, I see you coming, beautiful mom. That's right, take your time, "and one fan said:" Honestly, you look better with more weight! Perfect mom bear. "

One of Erica's fans said: "I am very happy that everyone is so positive about the comments. You go to other people's pages, please be so nasty!"

Someone else also got excited about Erica's beauty and said: "Naturally beautiful without makeup at all,quot; @safaree I love you guys❤️ ’

Erica couldn't be happier since she had her and Safaree's girl.



