England 33-30 Wales player rankings | Rugby Union News

Ben Youngs was named party man in England's victory over Wales

England claimed the Triple Crown with an exciting 33-30 victory over Wales at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

The hosts took an early lead through an impressive attempt to open Anthony Watson's return, but they didn't have everything in their own way since Manu Tuilagi was kicked out and Wales defended late to win a losing bonus point.

Here, we take a look at how both sets of players performed when these old rivals clashed …

England

Anthony Watson opened the scoring for England

Elliot Daly: He showed his clinical touch with the test line beckoning to help England build an important advantage in the first half. 7 7 (from 10)

Anthony Watson: The winger celebrated his first appearance in England since the World Cup final with an excellent finish to put the hosts into operation. 8

Manu Tuilagi: Under the new laws, his late red card was justified, but it was always a threat before. 6 6

Owen Farrell: The boss was undisciplined at times and seemed close to losing his temper, but his kicks from the tee were impeccable. 7 7

Manu Tuilagi scored a try, but was also ejected

Jonny May: A collision with Leigh Halfpenny in the air meant that his afternoon ended with a failed evaluation of a head injury. 6 6

George Ford: The half kick kicked exquisitely in the general game and his final pass to Daly's attempt was timed to perfection. 8

Ben Youngs: He reached 99 caps and marked the occasion with a man of the match screen. 8

Joe Marler: Another solid display in the front row of the pillar that revoked his decision to retire from international rugby last year. 7 7

Maro Itoje had a great impact for England again

Jamie George: An unbridled force for England that enjoyed close combat against old rivals. 8

Kyle Sinckler: A silent Six Nations according to its standards up to this point, but it had a dominant performance in the scrum. 7 7

Maro Itoje: He seemed to be everywhere from the beginning, but he rolled up his sleeves when they needed him in the trenches. 8

George Kruis: Greetings to the crowd when he was replaced hinted that this was his last performance in England. If so, it ended at the top. 8

Mark Wilson performed well when returning from an injury

Courtney Lawes: A powerful roaming force for England that was typically destructive in all areas. 7 7

Mark Wilson: After spending four months fighting a knee injury, he became trapped in Wales as if he had never been away. 7 7

Tom Curry: Moving forward as the number eight and perhaps have a long-term future in the position. 8

Welsh

Leigh Halfpenny: He started the game with goal duties, kicking two penalties when Wales approached the final to achieve a famous victory. 6 6

Nick Tompkins showed more promising signs for Wales

George North: He had few attack opportunities but ran hard when he did. Full comprehensive effort. 7 7

Nick Tompkins: The Saracen center continues to adapt well in the early stages of its test career and has a bright future. 7 7

Hadleigh Parkes: He struggled to have a constant impact on the contest, although he was strong defensively. 6 6

Liam Williams: He made his first appearance since the World Cup after recovering from an ankle injury, but England qualified him well. 6 6

Dan Biggar was impressive for Wales, as they won a losing bonus point

Dan Biggar: He recovered from a knee injury suffered last weekend to mark an attempt and lead the second half for Wales. Exceptional. 8

Williams volumes: He made his presence felt around the front stripes before being replaced by Rhys Webb right after the break. 6 6

Rob Evans: He enjoyed his return to Wales from the XV after missing the World Cup, he enjoyed the physical battle. 7 7

Ken Owens: He did all his basic concepts in an impressive way: set-piece and line-out launch, but it wasn't for Wales on this occasion. 7 7

Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens produced solid screens for Wales in the package

Dillon Lewis: He suffered an injury just before the break and did not reappear in the second period. 6 6

Jake Ball: Another Welsh player who unfortunately did not last the distance, suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury. 6 6

Alun Wyn Jones: The Welsh captain typically led from the front, particularly during a second half when his team was in the front foot. 7 7

Ross Moriarty: He gave everything that the head coach of Wales, Wayne Pivac, asked for and stopped. 7 7

Justin Tipuric: He scored two attempts and was a thorn on the side of England throughout the game. A great contribution. 8

Josh Navidi: His first appearance for almost two months, but it did not seem so, as it stood out in all areas. 7 7