Elder dies Friday night in Oakley House fire – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLEY (Up News Info SF) – A woman was killed Friday in a fire in a residential structure in Oakley.

Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded Friday at 5:41 p.m. to a fire in a residence on Norcross Lane.

%MINIFYHTML71367497a9b86bad90014a91418bbe4911% %MINIFYHTML71367497a9b86bad90014a91418bbe4912%

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find thick smoke and heavy fire from a duplex, and additional units were called because a woman was reportedly still inside the building.

Due to the strong fire conditions inside the structure, fire units deployed in a defensive attack from outside the building and extinguished the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a primary search of the unit and found a deceased woman inside.

The teams conducted a secondary search of the unit and then carried out cleaning, recovery and overhaul operations.

No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.