Elder dies Friday night in Oakley House fire – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLEY (Up News Info SF) – A woman was killed Friday in a fire in a residential structure in Oakley.
Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded Friday at 5:41 p.m. to a fire in a residence on Norcross Lane.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find thick smoke and heavy fire from a duplex, and additional units were called because a woman was reportedly still inside the building.
Due to the strong fire conditions inside the structure, fire units deployed in a defensive attack from outside the building and extinguished the fire.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a primary search of the unit and found a deceased woman inside.
The teams conducted a secondary search of the unit and then carried out cleaning, recovery and overhaul operations.
No firefighters were reported injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
