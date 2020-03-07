Educators need to prepare for remote learning

As schools deal with the response to the new coronavirus and the federal government's recommendation to plan prolonged closures, one thing becomes clear: remote learning remains a remote possibility.

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the US are being confirmed. UU., And at least 16 deaths have been reported until Saturday morning, which makes the prolonged closure of schools in some communities more likely.

Most school districts have no plans to continue instruction during a prolonged closure, but several are considering it after the Centers for Disease Control urged the districts last week to prepare. This has opened an opportunity for technology companies trying to market products that allow distance learning, although experts warn districts not to rush to make large investments.

Several challenges stand in the way in addition to the cost of the new software or infrastructure. In many communities, a large number of students do not have internet access in their homes. Other students, such as those with special needs, may need the services they would receive in person at a school. All this means that a change to remote learning could make long-standing equity problems worse.

In areas where the virus has appeared, some school districts have already canceled classes for a couple of days to clean buildings or to allow teachers to spend time learning how to take online lessons. That includes the Northshore district in the state of Washington, which has the most confirmed coronavirus infections in the country. And an Oregon district that employs the first patient COVID-19 of that state closed the school where that person worked, while keeping the children in class in other schools.

Children do not seem to have a high risk of becoming seriously ill, but they can transmit the virus to others, including school personnel.

