Eddie Jones marks Manu Tuilagi's red card & # 39; absolutely crap & # 39; | Rugby Union News

The head of England, Eddie Jones, criticized the decision to send Manu Tuilagi in his 33-30 victory over Wales and says he "lacked common sense."

England's head coach, Eddie Jones, has described the red card given to the Manu Tuilagi center against Wales as "strange,quot; and "absolutely crap."

The Leicester Tigers became the first player in the history of English rugby to receive a red card in a Test of Five / Six Nations, when he was fired with six minutes remaining from the clash of the Six Nations on Saturday for catching George North in the head. a lid rig.

England, which had 17 points ahead at that time but had already dropped to 14 due to a binning of Ellis Genge, was forced to play the remaining time with only 13 men, during which Wales scored 14 points, with the game ending 33-30)

When asked what he thought of his post-match press conference on the red card, Jones quickly delivered the call from referee Ben O & # 39; Keefe.

"It just seems strange to me," said the head coach of England. "I usually don't comment, but I just can't see how you can face a boy."

"Then, you might well say, if someone is approached like this, you let him go, because in what other way are you supposed to face him?

"This is where your arms are, what a load of garbage.

Tuilagi connected with the head of George North, but only after the Welshman knelt

"Manu (Tuilagi) was trying to kill the tackle, that's all he was trying to do. Absolutely crap. So sorry, I broke my rule. I think there is no common sense applied in that situation."

"Clearly, the guy is falling, there is a good tack and Manu is reaching the top to kill the tacle and is doing everything he is supposed to do and receives a red card."

"How are we doing?"

England is still searching for the title, but needs France to lose to Scotland or Ireland

With England's Round 5 clash with Italy in Rome now postponed due to the threat of Coronavirus, Jones and his players are not sure when they will be able to complete their 2020 championship campaign.

They remain in search of the title, but they need France to lose one of its two remaining games, away from Scotland and the home of Ireland, provided that both continue as scheduled.