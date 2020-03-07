Dustin Brown's hat trick ensures the Kings win over Wild 7-3 – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dustin Brown had three goals and one assist and the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth straight game, 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists and Gabriel Vilardi added a goal to help the Kings improve to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Calvin Petersen made 25 saves for his third consecutive victory.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves. The Wild had won six in a row along the way. They lost the opportunity to claim the first wild card in the Western Conference.

Brown made 4-1 at the beginning of the third period with his 297th career goal. He hit an open goal after Stalock saved Ben Hutton's initial shot.

Spurgeon reduced it to 4-2 at 5:33, and Kunin made it 4-3 with 4:25 remaining. But Brown got behind the Minnesota defense with 2:13 left and added 59 seconds later for the hat trick.

Vilardi completed the score.

