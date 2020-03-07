DuckDuckGo: the search engine DuckDuckGo shares the list of crawlers that collect user data – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML671b015a3bc847482ecb1d6c8a3d10f111% %MINIFYHTML671b015a3bc847482ecb1d6c8a3d10f112%

The privacy-focused Internet search engine has been compiling a set of web crawler data and the company now shares that data publicly and opens the code that generates them.

"There will be other users," including browsers more widely used than Vivaldi, DuckDuckGo founder and chief executive Gabriel Weinberg said in an exclusive interview, CNET said Thursday.

Called Tracking Radar, it includes the most common cross-site crawlers, as well as detailed information about things like its prevalence, ownership, cookie behavior and privacy policy.

The tracking radar details 5,326 Internet domains used by 1,727 companies and organizations that track users online.

The data is available to anyone, and browser maker Vivaldi said Tuesday that it has begun to do so.

The data and its adoption reflect the growing importance of protecting privacy. The online advertising industry is one of the biggest privacy offenders, as it creates profiles of people so that it can target ads more effectively.

Apple has long pressed for better privacy. Now, even the largest online advertising companies, Google and Facebook, say it is also a priority, the report added.

